Instagram in 2022: Meta-owned photo sharing platform to double down on videos, reveals Adam Mosseri

Instagram plans for 2022: Adam Mosseri, who heads Meta-owned Instagram, has announced the plans for the photo sharing platform in the coming year – 2022. It seems that the platform is looking to double down on videos. Videos, messages, transparency as well as creators are the priority areas that the platform would be focusing on in the months to come, Mosseri said. Apart from this, the Instagram head also spoke about the major updates that the platform saw this year, including sensitive content control and feature that allows creators to hide their like counts.

Instagram: General goals for 2022

The goals for Instagram in 2022 were revealed by Mosseri in a video he posted on Twitter, in which he said that the platform would need to rethink what Instagram is, as the world is rapidly changing. This means that the platform would have to change with the world, he said. As per his video, Instagram would prioritise videos, transparency, creators and messaging over the next year, with the platform looking to consolidate all of the video formats around its popular Reels feature.

He clarified that Instagram was no longer just a photo-sharing product and therefore, it would look at growing Reels. Apart from that, the focus would also remain on messaging and on providing controls to enhance transparency. He also said that they will work on bringing more features for monetisation so as to support as well as empower content creators who use the platform to earn.

Mosseri also talked about the changes the platform introduced in 2021 in a bid to allow users to have more control over what they see on their feeds and on their profiles. Features to control sensitive content were introduced, along with a feature to limit comments and direct message requests from people who have either just started following the user or do not follow them at all.