Instagram global outage: Photo, video-sharing app services down for four hours

Updated: June 14, 2019 8:52:43 AM

Instagram has an estimated user base of 111 million. The outage, however, didn't hit Instagram's parent company Facebook.

Instagram down: Popular photo and video-sharing social media platform Instagram suffered an outage on Thursday, affecting millions of users across the globe. Users who tried accessing the services of Instagram said that they were greeted with an error message on the homepage which read: “Sorry, something went wrong.” The desktop site of Instagram was also down.

Instagram confirmed the outage in a tweet. “We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We are working quickly to fix the issue,” it said. According to multiple media reports, the services were down for nearly four hours. The outage, however, didn’t hit Instagram’s parent company Facebook.

After nearly three hours, the company tweeted to inform that the app and desktop services have been restored. “We are now fully recovered and apologize for the disruption!” it said.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks global outages of social media sites and websites, showed an outage on the West and East coasts. The outage also affected Instagram services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

During the outage, Instagram users flooded Twitter about the services of the photo, video-sharing app and used the (hashtag) #instagramdown.


