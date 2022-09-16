Instagram fixes Stories sound bug for iOS users: Check details

The iOS users of Instagram had a super easy to way silently scroll through their Instagram Stories without others noticing them in a crow- just put the iPhone’s settings to Silent and done. However, things got tricky easy last week. User came across a new sound bug in Stories that automatically played the sound regardless of what the iPhone’s setting was. In a recent most development on this, Meta has acknowledged the sound bug and said that it’s fixed now in the latest iOS update.

“This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store,” said Instagram spokesperson.

Several users had complained about how the sound in their IG stories would automatically start playing even when their phone was on mute. The users took it to Twitter to express anger and annoyance on the new glitch following which Instagram updated its iOS app this week. Now, when users open an Instagram story even when the iPhone is on silent mode, the story remains muted.

Many users also mistook the bug to be a new update in the app which was later clarified by Meta. The company clarified that it was a bug and not a feature. It said “Due to a bug, some iOS users are experiencing an issue where sound is automatically on when viewing Stories–we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible,” in its official statement.

Instagram, the popular photo sharing app, is currently testing a new ‘repost’ feature that will allow users to repost other user’s content on their timeline. It will be similar to how a retweet feature works on Twitter.

