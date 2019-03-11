Instagram 101: Three most-used filters to make your photos look ‘dead gorgeous’

Instagram is not only a social media app, but it’s also a platform where artists and photographers showcase their talent with umpteen number of photographs. Let’s be honest – the original photographs are the best, but Instagram lets you toy with them to make them look unbelievably impressive.

Thanks to the large assortment of filters, Instagram can totally modify a photograph into something that’s far different from the original one. While photographers usually refrain from applying filters at all, there is a high usage of filters because they add dramatic effects to photographs. We have handpicked three filters that could make your ‘billion-dollar photo’ get a billion likes on Instagram:

Lark: Located at the fifth position in the filter carousel, Lark deepens the saturation points in the point, adds an optimum amount of brightness and highlights to the photo, so that it looks incandescent. The image begins to look nearly washed out with a ‘cool’ effect. You can change the level of intensity of the filter by double-tapping on the thumbnail.

Photos of nature, landscapes will become brighter and have a yellowish film, making them look more dramatic. Photos with humans in them will have colour intensity added after applying the filter.

Nashville: It is perhaps one of the most used filters that not only changes the colour schema of the photo but also reddens the photograph. The filter increases the R component of the RGB composition in the photo and amalgamates it with purple paint. The blacks in the photo even turn to navy blue.

It is good for making your selfies pop out, especially with the red-colour effect.

Lo-fi: Lo-fi is one of the oldest and highly popular filters that have been available on Instagram for a long time. Lo-fi adds dominant shadows to the photograph while increasing the saturation in the colours. There is a depth in a photo after applying a Lo-fi filter.

Lo-fi makes photos reminiscent of the ones clicked using those quirky digital cameras from the 90s.