Instagram debuts Live Rooms in India to help creators score better engagement

The company noted that Instagram Live views in India have grown 60 per cent on a week-on-week basis in March.

Instagram has now introduced Live Rooms feature for the Indian users. The company believes that the newly launched Live Rooms will help content creators in the country and help them improve their audience engagement. It allows creators to go live on the app along with three additional people. After performing tests for the feature, India has become one of the first countries where the feature has been rolled out. According to the company, the feature has been built with controls that are aimed at keeping the community safe.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India said, “Creators are at the forefront of pushing culture and creativity on Instagram and we’re constantly innovating to help them express themselves better. From the launch of Reels, to the testing and rollout of Live Rooms, India is playing a crucial role in the way products are being designed for the future.” Apart from India, Live Rooms will be available for audiences in Indonesia soon as well.

How to use Instagram Live Rooms

For content creators, in order to go live on Instagram Live Room, users can either tap on the plus sign that is present at the start of the stories tray or simply swipe left from the main home screen. In the options present at the bottom of the screen, there will be a live camera option. From there, users can add a title (optional), press the circular shutter button and then go live. After going live, there will be a Live Rooms icon to check the people who have requested to join the live session. Users can also search the guest’s name and send them a request to join the live session. At a time, three people can be added.

