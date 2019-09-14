Instagram ‘Clips’ to compete against TikTok videos?

The owners of the application were Chinese entrepreneurs who went on to acquire Musical.ly for billion which was one of the main competitors for TikTok.

Instagram is one of the most popular photo-sharing apps in the world. Facebook-owned Instagram is said to be working on a new feature which will allow users to share videos which will be similar to TikTok videos. According to reports, Instagram will call the new feature ‘Clip’. In the new feature, the users will be able to shoot short videos of themselves with music in the background. Users will also be able to adjust the timer of all the videos that they shoot which is very similar to TikTok videos. It looks like Instagram is copying a popular feature once again to make the app even more engaging. The Facebook-owned company had taken a leaf out of popular photo-sharing app Snapchat’s book when they introduced the story option on Instagram.

Instagram is making sure that they do everything to get the top spot in terms of downloads. The new feature could help them reach new heights and help them gain new users as well in the process.

TikTok was launched back in 2014 by Alex Zhu and Luyu Yang. The owners of the application were Chinese entrepreneurs who went on to acquire Musical.ly for $1 billion which was one of the main competitors for TikTok. ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok which recently crossed the 1 billion mark in downloads across the globe. It is one of the most downloaded apps in the iOS app store and Google play store at the moment.

However, TikTok has had its share of controversies as the popular application was banned in India in April by the Madras High Court. It was said that the app was not following guidelines which led to children viewing inappropriate content. Later that month the ban was lifted and TikTok was ordered to follow a strict guideline which was important for the safety of its users.