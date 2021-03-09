Instagram bringing Reels to Facebook in India, Clubhouse-like feature also in the works

The new feature is expected to be called Audio Rooms and can be a Clubhouse-like experience for users.

Social media application Instagram is set to give some creators in India an option to share their short video clips- Reels on Facebook’s main social networking page. According to media reports, the Facebook-owned company will now be sharing the Instagram Reels with augmented-reality effects in the news feed of Facebook. The parent company is also calling this feature separately as “Reels on Facebook.” The company for long has been taking inspiration—some say that it is copying too—from rivals like TikTok and Snap with similar functions being incorporated in its app.

Apart from this, the company is also looking forward to introducing Clubhouse-rival on its platform. The new feature is expected to be called Audio Rooms and can be a Clubhouse-like experience for users, especially Android users who do not have access to Clubhouse currently. The development was spotted by popular reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi.

Paluzzi took to Twitter and revealed rumoured “Audio Rooms” feature by posting some screenshots. These screenshots showed that the company has enabled a similar feature using reverse engineering. A third microphone icon on the Direct Messages tab could also be seen next to the ‘Video Call’ and Compose buttons. The second screenshot indicated the “Loading…” message along with a microphone icon.

To be sure, Clubhouse that has recently gained a lot of traction is an audio-only app for iOS users. The app is used by many famous personalities including Elon Musk and not everyone can be a part of this app, as its invite-only. This means that people will have to be invited to join the app rather than just downloading and using it.

Twitter too is introducing support for audio chat rooms called Spaces. Further details on how these companies are trying to build and roll out this Clubhouse like feature is still unknown.