Instagram bans advertisement partner for ‘secretly saving user stories and tracking locations’, says report

While it is known that the Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, Hyp3r was found to be capturing and saving it, which violates the social media platform’s policies.

A marketing startup that goes by the name Hyp3r has bypassed Instagram policies by using loopholes to garner a large amount of information about the platform’s users, Business Insider has revealed. The start-up firm took advantage of what is being termed as “a combination of configuration errors and lax oversight by Instagram” to create “detailed profiles of people’s movements and interests.”

The San Francisco-based Hyp3r has described itself as a “location-based marketing platform” tracked social media posts including location data and after doing so it allows its customers to target those users with relevant adverts.

While it is known that the Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, Hyp3r was found to be capturing and saving it, which violates the social media platform’s policies.

After the said activities were uncovered by Business Insider, Facebook-owned Instagram then served Hyp3r a cease-and-desist letter.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform, it is reported, could face a penalty of up to four percent of its global turnover if it does not inform its users and the regulator of a data leak within 72 hours of it being discovered.

READ ALSO | Now share Facebook posts on WhatsApp with just a tap, here’s how



In 2018, the Information Commissioner’s Office in the United Kingdom levied a fine of £500,000 on Facebook for the “serious breach of data protection law” in the wake of the conscientious Cambridge Analytica.

HYP3R, on the other hand, refuted violating Instagram’s policies, defending itself saying that accessing public data on the platform in this manner was legitimate said that they were confident that the matter with Instagram will be resolved, according to Business Insider.

The Facebook-owned Instagram has terms of service which dictate that one cannot try to build accounts or access or collect information in an unauthorised manner, which includes building accounts or collecting information in an automated way without the platform’s express permission.