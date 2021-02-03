Instagram adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to let users restore posts, protect them from hackers

The company said that some Instagram accounts are frequently targeted by the hackers and therefore, this will act as an additional safeguard as well. Image: Reuters

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will help protect users’ post history from hackers. The company will be adding a new “recently deleted” feature that can be considered as an additional step before users delete the posts permanently from their accounts. Just like the recently deleted folder which can be found inbuilt in many smartphones, where photos remain for 30 days after being deleted from the main gallery, Instagram too will keep photos for some time. Even though the folder will not be visible to other users, deleted photos can be restored by the account owner in case they want them back.

The company said that some Instagram accounts are frequently targeted by the hackers and therefore, this will act as an additional safeguard as well. Sometimes when an account is hacked, all posts from the account are removed before users regain their access. In such cases, those having presence on Instagram for business purposes or the ones keeping track of their pictures can turn out to be a loss.

However, Instagram with the introduction of the “recently deleted” folder, will ask users to verify their identity via text or email before all posts are completely removed or before restoring all posts permanently. This, the company says, is essential and forms a two-step verification for purging posts from the app. It is to note that this is different from the two-factor authentication the company already uses in the first place to protect accounts in general.

To be sure, whenever the account is hacked and the user is locked out of your account, the access to deleted posts is not immediately granted. But the new feature will give users the time they need to seek Instagram support.