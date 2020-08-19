Instagram adds QR code support, now check user profiles without opening app

Last year, the Facebook-owned company launched the feature in Japan and this is now being introduced globally.

Social media platform Instagram has come up with a new way that will allow users to open profiles of other Instagram users. With the new provision of QR codes for the app, users will now be able to generate the codes which can be easily scanned from any app that supports scanning, or could be phone or third party camera as well. Last year, the Facebook-owned company launched the feature in Japan and this is now being introduced globally.

The new addition is expected to help businesses expand their reach to a wider audience. The scannable QR code can be printed and put at various locations like stores where it can be noticed by people. Those interested in the company can simply scan the QR code and check their profile on Instagram.

How to generate QR code for Instagram profile?

In order to generate the QR code for Instagram profile, users will have to go to the settings menu on the profile. An option to tap on the QR code will be available there. Some users may still be able to see a Nametag there but that will eventually turn into QR code. This can then be saved and shared as an image. It is to note that the company had earlier introduced a system called Nametags that could be scanned from Instagram camera. This feature has now been changed completely into the new QR code offering.

There are many social media applications that have their own QR code system including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Spotify. Twitter is the only app to support actual QR codes. However, Instagram has lately decided to embrace the feature. Many restaurants are also following this concept of leaving QR codes instead of giving their physical menus, along with businesses requests. People can just scan the code and access the required information.