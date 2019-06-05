Instagram adds India-specific feature to make app work faster

Instagram is popular globally, including in the countries with subpar data networks comparatively. To make the app accessible in areas with spotty data network, Instagram has introduced data saving feature on Android. The data saver blocks automatic downloading of photos and videos, ensuring a faster experience for the users.

The data saving feature on Instagram will not preload the photos and videos on the feed unless the user chooses to tap on select ones. This not only gives the user greater control over what media is visible on the app, it readily saves data on the go. Since all the media is not being downloaded with data saver turned on, the photos and videos that are chosen to be downloaded load up faster.

Instagram is rolling out the feature in India as well since the network penetration is still not on par with other major countries in the world. The Facebook-owned company is citing data by OpenSignal to mention the internet speeds in India, accounting for a significant dip in rank from 108 in December last year to 121 at the end of April.

The data saver can be turned on by navigating to the app settings on Android phones. Under the Account settings, the user needs to turn the functionality on. The user can also choose when high-resolution photos will be shown. There are three options available – ‘Never’, ‘Wi-Fi Only’, and ‘Cellular + Wi-Fi’. It will begin rolling out to users globally in the coming days.

“With this data saver feature, we’re hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people’s interactions with their friends and family,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India on adding the data saving feature for Instagram for Android app.