Insinkerator: Dispose of food waste in an eco-friendly way

Getting rid of food waste can be a messy business. Bagged garbage is usually smelly, and in case there is any kind of delay in disposal, it is like a mini-landfill in your kitchen, home to all kinds of bacteria. So what can we do about it? The answer is to get a food waste disposer installed in your kitchen. They are fantastic aids when it comes to food disposal.

InSinkErator brand, part of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business, is a high-quality food waste disposer providing the most efficient way of food waste disposal. An InSinkErator disposer is a great product that provides an environmentally responsible option to combat the food waste management challenge. It can be installed easily and discreetly under a typical kitchen sink. The disposer grinds food waste into tiny particles that are flushed down a standard kitchen drain into the local wastewater treatment system, biodigester or septic tank with reduced risk of clogging.

All you have to do is, throw the wet waste down your sink, one by one, run cold water, press the button, and voila! All the waste is disposed of instantly. By using the multi-grind technology, the InSinkErator grinds tough food such as bones to fibrous food like banana skin. It not only offers significant benefits to homes and businesses, like having a pest-free, odourless and hygienic kitchen, but also the community benefits from lesser spillage on streets, the government benefits from the reduction in disposal costs, and the environment benefits from lesser landfill emissions.

With sales in more than 80 countries, InSinkErator has been solving the issue of food waste disposal since 1938, bringing its years of research and product refinement to cater to the most pressing issues of customers around the world.

Also with a growing population and rapid urbanisation, waste generation in India has increased significantly over the last decade. According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), approximately 60 million tonnes of waste are generated each year in the country; and wet waste and food waste make up 17 million tonnes of this total. Traditionally, wet waste and food waste are collected, stored and transported in plastic bags and containers.

Given recent actions by various state governments in India to ban single-use plastic, installing and using food waste disposers can be a viable solution for disposing food/wet waste efficiently and safely without the use of plastic. In fact, InSinkErator disposers can potentially change the landscape of a city’s waste disposal system for the better. What a beautiful world it could be!

The modern kitchen product comes in five different models ranging from Rs 18,990 to Rs 67,990. All models have a very durable induction motor with no blades and are safe and easy to operate.

> Estimated street price: Rs 18,990 to Rs 67,990 depending on models