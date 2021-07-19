Innovation interface: Teaming up with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams enables people not just to meet, chat, call, and collaborate with their teams, but also serves as a platform that brings together apps and workflows to help get work done.

Creating an environment where employees can do their best work and redefining the employee experience with collaboration tools has become a crucial priority for companies as they embrace hybrid working models. Microsoft Teams enables people not just to meet, chat, call, and collaborate with their teams, but also serves as a platform that brings together apps and workflows to help get work done.

Till date, more than 800 Teams apps have been published by independent software vendors (ISVs) across the world. Integrated with Microsoft Teams, these apps are helping businesses drive greater throughput, resilience, and agility, and enhancing employee productivity, across areas such as sales, customer engagement, and product and service innovation.

Microsoft Teams is designed as a surface where partners can interweave capabilities. It empowers partners to create innovative, productivity-enhancing solutions that reach people where they are and fit the needs of customers in this evolving environment. “When ISVs build on top of our technology, the flywheel of innovation begins gaining momentum,” says Geeta Gurnani, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.

ISVs are responsible for a large majority of software apps built on third-party platforms and are among the biggest catalysts for growth in cloud adoption. “Our ISV partners can reach millions of cloud customers with Microsoft’s commercial marketplace for organisations to find, try, buy, and deploy apps or services.

Integration with Microsoft Teams provides a platform for them to catapult discoverability to 145 million users who are actively using Teams daily,” she says. “We are proud to have such a strong and thriving ecosystem of ISV partners who are continuously pushing the bounds of innovation with the solutions they’ve built on Microsoft Teams.”

Here are some of the apps developed by Microsoft’s ISV partners that are running on Microsoft Teams and are empowering the workforce in the new normal:

Make every voice count: SurveySparrow helps companies facilitate productive workplace engagement. Using the app, companies can run daily stand-up meetings or weekly reflections, conduct 360-degree assessments and track employee engagement. It acts as a single system to track every interaction across the organisation. With an over 50,000-strong customer base, SurveySparrow has unlocked increase in employee engagement. “Our objective was to ensure seamless engagement and maintain high efficiency levels among employees. With our end-to-end experience management platform on Microsoft Teams, we are helping organisations facilitate productive workplace engagement,” says Shihab Muhammed, founder & CEO, Survey Sparrow.

Search and share: Whatfix Assist provides users access to vital content from within Microsoft Teams and eliminates the need to search and share from different locations. An in-app experience, Whatfix Assist aggregates distributed content from multiple repositories into a central location and enables users to search and share content with others. “We are proud to be one of the first digital adoption platforms on Microsoft AppSource to offer an on-demand, self-help experience inside Microsoft Teams. Whatfix Assist enables users to search for and share content with others by aggregating content distributed across multiple repositories such as Microsoft SharePoint, Atlassian Confluence and Salesforce Service Cloud,” says Vara Kumar, co-founder and CPTO, Whatfix.

Enable your frontline: Bsharp Corp helps companies run KPI-based contests, ensures continuous learning, collects field reports—all the frontline enablement needs—through one easy-to-use platform. Companies have seen 91% frontline engagement using Bsharp. Compatible with Windows, Android, or iOS devices, the app supports content in multiple languages. “We do not see working and learning as two different activities—they have to be deeply interconnected,” says Gopal Swaminathan, CEO, Bsharp Sales Enablers. “Microsoft Teams is where a lot of the modern work happens. With Microsoft Teams, we have built a comprehensive tool that enables organisations to train, engage, and equip the frontline workforce. Bsharp is easy to deploy, use and manage and we are pleased to see the impact that we have created with the support from Microsoft,” he adds.

Harness knowledge: WittyParrot uses automation to help curate, tag, index, and contextualise the enterprise knowledge repositories, and make them available at the fingertips of knowledge workers to improve the overall organisational productivity. Sales, presales, HR, legal and support teams, across more than 200 companies, using the app have succeeded in reducing the time to retrieve and use required information. Using WittyParrot knowledge workers spend upto 15-20 hours less per month trying to find and repurpose information, as compared to 28-40 hours earlier.

“Our contextual widgets, complemented by our patented AI & ML powered search algorithms, have helped our customers gain up to 10X productivity when it comes to knowledge worker use cases like information retrieval and reuse, knowledge management and document lifecycle automation,” informs Girish Karachiwala, CTO, Witty Parrot. “A 360-degree support from Microsoft has helped our product evolve and mature into a platform acceptable by large enterprise customers across various verticals, thereby accelerating us in achieving our goals.”