Innovation catalyst: Public cloud in the public sector

By: |
October 22, 2020 9:01 AM

Niti Aayog-AWS cloud centre to focus on innovation in agriculture, healthcare, and skill development

Max Peterson, vice-president, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

Niti aayog, The government’s policy think-tank, has set up a Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help address societal challenges through digital innovation. This is the first AWS CIC in India, and the first that will address societal challenges at a national level. “It is designed to be a catalyst for innovation in public sector, by bringing together technology experts to address challenges,” said Max Peterson, vice-president, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services.

The AWS CIC Global Programme provides an opportunity for government agencies, nonprofits and education institutions to collaborate, apply design thinking methodology, test new ideas, and access technology expertise from AWS. “We are seeing public sector organisations around the world use cloud technology to innovate in a fast and agile manner, address problems at scale, and transform public services for citizens,” he said.

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC addresses a core mission to identify and deploy leading edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services. The centre will work to identify and prioritise projects as well as collaborate with local leaders, including subject matter experts at the state and district level, to solve critical societal challenges. Local enterprises, startups, researchers, and universities in India will experiment and build prototypes on AWS Cloud, and contribute along with the global CIC community dedicated to accelerating societal innovation.

“With AWS Cloud, public sector organisations get the power of the broadest and deepest cloud services to accelerate their missions and make the world a better place,” said Rahul Sharma, regional head, AISPL Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia. The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC joins a global network of AWS Public Sector CICs across Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, and United States.

