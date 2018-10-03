Infosys Foundation signs MoU with CID, DSCI to set up cyber crime training and research centre

Data Security Council of India (DSCI), an industrybody on data protection, has proposed to start the Centre in collaboration with the CID of Karnataka Police,the Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infoys, said in a release. (Reuters)

Infosys Foundation Wednesday announced it has signed an MoU with the Criminal Investigation Department of Karnataka Police and Data Security Council of India to set up the Centre for CybercrimeInvestigation Training & Research (CCITR) in the city. Data Security Council of India (DSCI), an industrybody on data protection, has proposed to start the Centre in collaboration with the CID of Karnataka Police,the Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infoys, said in a release.

As part of the MoU, the Infosys Foundationwill support the establishment of the Centre that will housethe CCITR through a Public-Private-Partnership model, anchoredby the Karnataka Police Department. InfosysFoundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said CCITR is a project for the present andthe future, aiming to build state-of-the-art facilities totackle cyber and forensic crimes in Karnataka.

“Once operational, it will be a proud milestone for CID and DSCI to curbmisuse and unethical use of technology to create distress and uneasiness for fellow beings,”she said. The CCITR aims to train police, prosecution, the judiciaryand other departments in handling technology investigations and create Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in cybercrimeinvestigations. The center will also be used to perform research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation that will improve the prosecution of cybercrime cases investigated by the Karnataka Police.