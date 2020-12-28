INFINIX ZERO 8i: This phone excels at multitasking

The Zero 8i carries a heavy duty 4,500 mAh battery backed by an ultra-Power Marathon technology that optimises the power used by the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup.

INFINIX is a brand from Transsion Holdings that has been making steady progress in India’s hotly contested mobile phone market. In the past, we have reviewed some of their offerings, most recently the Hot 10, Hot 9 Pro and Hot 8 among others—good mid-range devices with respectable performance. The company has debuted its refreshing new Zero 8i, positioned as a good all-rounder device for the multi-tasking individuals at a price of `15,999 on Flipkart. Let us check out some of its key features and overall running.

Infinix Zero 8i comes packed with an array of top-notch features, elegant design, an advanced chipset for high-gaming performance, and pro-level photography modes that will give an immersive and engaging smartphone experience to consumers. It is available in two appealing colour variants; Silver Diamond (our trial unit) and Black Diamond. The phone comes in a stylish diamond-cut gem texture design that looks classy and quite impactful. The matte texture at the back adopts a unique frosting process that avoids any unwanted fingerprints.

The Zero 8i stands out for its 6.85-inch FHD+ Dual Pin Hole with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio and 480 NITS brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio for bringing out a great video viewing experience. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate which makes super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen whereas the 180Hz touch sampling rate allows faster screen response, especially useful for professional gamers. The brighter, colourful and immersive viewing experience is backed by superior DTS-HD Surround sound which gives a good cinematic sound experience.

Under the hood, the phone features an ultra-powerful MediaTek Helio G90T 64 bit octa-core processor. It is backed by ARM Mali-G70 GPU, which is super clocked at 800GHz and MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. The Zero 8i comes with multi-dimensional liquid cooling technology, which decreases the temperature of the device by 4°C-6°C to ensure smooth game play for heavy games such as Call Of Duty, Free Fire or Asphalt Legends, etc., without excessive power consumption. The device has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM that helps in better multitasking and 128GB internal storage to store all your photos, video, movies etc.

The Zero 8i has three card slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD) with expandable memory upto 256 GB and operates on Android 10 with the latest XOS 7 skin that enables users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshed icons on the interface screen that have been moved down for ease of use, along with one-hand operation. The Wi-Fi Smart communication feature allows the users to auto-connect to the saved network from their mobile data whenever they enter the saved Wi-Fi network or turn the Wi-Fi off automatically when the saved network is unavailable.

On the camera front, the device comes with a 48MP AI Quad rear camera with an 8MP Ultra-Wide angle lens to capture good wide shots even at 119-degree, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It’s Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. The phone also features a unique Ultra-steady Video mode backed by Gyroscope + EIS 3.0 algorithm combined with an advanced Vidhance video stabilisation solution. This allows the camera to capture clear and stable images/ videos from both the front as well as the rear camera in all scenarios.

The Zero 8i carries a heavy duty 4,500 mAh battery backed by an ultra-Power Marathon technology that optimises the power used by the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup. The phone comes with 18W charger in box with a 33W fast charge support that has the capability of charging the device from zero to 70% within 30 minutes.

Overall, the Zero 8i is a big powerful phone with the latest specs, impressive camera capabilities and long battery life.

Estimated street price: Rs 15,999