Infinix Smart 6 smartphone: Good choice for the budget-conscious

Infinix Smart 6 is pocket-friendly, both in terms of design and price, with a good spec sheet and performance

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
Big screen, big battery and bigger storage—this is the secret sauce for the impressive success enjoyed by Infinix’s Smart series of smartphones. It has now added a new and pocket-friendly device to its Smart series—Smart 6—that comes with abundant storage, bigger and brighter screen, a fingerprint sensor, and several other advanced features, all under Rs 8000.

Smart 6 comes in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple. Switched on, we are looking at a 6.6-inch screen with HD+ resolution, the brightness of 500 NITS and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by a 12nm Helio A22 Quad-Core processor. The Android 11 (Go Edition) improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users apart from the 64 GB and frees up up to 270 MB of the device’s RAM. The phone comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for those who want to expand the memory up to 512 GB.

On the camera front, Smart 6 features an 8MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. Along with full HD video recording, the rear camera comes equipped with all the essential modes like AI HDR mode, Time-lapse, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery backup, supported by the power marathon feature that enhances battery life by 25%.

Key takeaways: Budget is the primary component for many consumers when buying a mobile. At the same time, they also want a big screen, good display quality, battery life and decent cameras. The Smart 6 will surely satisfy all those looking for a value-for-money device with good overall running.

SPECIFICATIONS
Display: 6.6-inch HD+ display, 500nits brightness
Processor: 12nm Helio A22 Quad Core processor
Operating system: Android 11 (Go Edition)
Memory & storage: 4GB RAM (2GB in-built and 2GB virtual), 64GB storage
Camera: 8MP dual rear camera, 5MP selfie camera
Battery: 5000mAh
Estimated street price: Rs 7,499

