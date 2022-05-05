Infinix Smart 6 smartphone: Good choice for the budget-conscious

Big screen, big battery and bigger storage—this is the secret sauce for the impressive success enjoyed by Infinix’s Smart series of smartphones. It has now added a new and pocket-friendly device to its Smart series—Smart 6—that comes with abundant storage, bigger and brighter screen, a fingerprint sensor, and several other advanced features, all under Rs 8000.

Smart 6 comes in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple. Switched on, we are looking at a 6.6-inch screen with HD+ resolution, the brightness of 500 NITS and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by a 12nm Helio A22 Quad-Core processor. The Android 11 (Go Edition) improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users apart from the 64 GB and frees up up to 270 MB of the device’s RAM. The phone comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for those who want to expand the memory up to 512 GB.

On the camera front, Smart 6 features an 8MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. Along with full HD video recording, the rear camera comes equipped with all the essential modes like AI HDR mode, Time-lapse, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery backup, supported by the power marathon feature that enhances battery life by 25%.

Key takeaways: Budget is the primary component for many consumers when buying a mobile. At the same time, they also want a big screen, good display quality, battery life and decent cameras. The Smart 6 will surely satisfy all those looking for a value-for-money device with good overall running.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ display, 500nits brightness

Processor: 12nm Helio A22 Quad Core processor

Operating system: Android 11 (Go Edition)

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM (2GB in-built and 2GB virtual), 64GB storage

Camera: 8MP dual rear camera, 5MP selfie camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 7,499

