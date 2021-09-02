Infinix Smart 5A: Attractive offering in the budget segment

The phone features an 8MP dual rear camera with triple LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture and 18 different AI Scene detection Modes for detecting scenes and adjusting parameters that allow photo enthusiasts to capture detailed pictures with greater clarity.

Big screen, big battery and packing more technology in its mid-range devices to appeal to the masses that can’t afford pricier handsets—a deft strategy that Infinix has applied to make its mobile phones popular in the Indian market. In a fresh effort to enhance the appeal of its Smart series, the company has joined hands with Jio to introduce its pocket-friendly phone, Smart 5A. The device comes in an attractive pyramid-shaped design on its back panel to give the consumers a stylish mobile phone experience. It is available on Flipkart at a introductory price of Rs 6,499, in three colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black.

Smart 5A comes with an upgraded 6.52 HD+ drop notch display with a brightness of 500 NITS. Its cinematic screen with a 1200:1 contrast ratio is also backed by a good audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum engagement. The 5000 mAh battery backup of the device is supported by the power marathon feature that enables it to give a standby time of 35 days, allowing users to binge-watch videos for up to 23 hours at a stretch, enjoy up to 25 hours of music, 33 hours of non-stop 4G talk-time, 12 hours of web surfing and 14 hours of gaming.

Smart 5A is backed by the latest Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin. It is also powered by a 12nm Helio A20 Quad-Core processor with 2GB RAM/32 GB storage. It integrates four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The phone features an 8MP dual rear camera with triple LED flash along with an f/2.0 large aperture and 18 different AI Scene detection Modes for detecting scenes and adjusting parameters that allow photo enthusiasts to capture detailed pictures with greater clarity.

For full HD video recording, the rear camera comes equipped with AI HDR mode, Bokeh mode, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode. This smartphone comes with an upgraded 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated dual-LED flash under the display, f/2.0 aperture, and AI-driven HDR mode. The selfie camera has four different modes: the Portrait Mode, AI 3D Beauty Mode, and the Wide selfie mode for capturing the ‘perfect’ selfies.

Smart 5A is also packed with advanced features such as a Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock for enhanced security along with dual VoLTE that can support two 4G SIM cards and VoWiFi for automatically switching to seamless, glitch-free calls within a strong network vicinity.

Overall, the Smart 5A is an attractive package with a compelling price point. It has good all-around performance, attractive design, competent cameras and its long battery life is a key attraction.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,499