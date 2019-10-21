Infinix S5 review: A good phone for watching movies

Infinix S5 review

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from China-based Transsion Group, is on a roll these days. There is growing acceptance for its offerings in the Indian market, the brand has achieved greater visibility this festive season. Encouraged by the present and future growth prospects, the company has introduced a slew of Android devices in recent times—last week, we had reviewed Infinix Hot 8, a hot pick in the super-hot sub-Rs 10,000 category, it’s time now to look at another enticing device. This is the Infinix S5 that promises to drive the mobile viewing experience several notches higher; the phone comes equipped with a large 4+64 RAM/ROM and ‘Super Cinema’ display at Rs 8,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart from October 21 in two colour variants – Quetzal Cyan and Violet.

Out of the box, the S5 is housed within a stylish, elegant body and boasts a clean yet striking finish. It has an immersive 6.6-inch HD+ screen with QUAD Camera and punch hole display (first time in the sub-10k segment), 32MP in-display selfie and 3D glass design among other winning features. Notably, the ‘Super Cinema’ display is intended to enhance every bit of the screen to give a uniquely cinematic experience. That means, watching the latest movie on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, or streaming the latest viral video on YouTube will be a visual treat. With the rate of multimedia content consumption increasing daily, devices that can promise a supreme viewing experience while taking care of our eyes, as the S5 does with its Eye Care and Read mode, are rare and appreciated.

The S5 features a punch-hole design that enhances the screen viewing experience further by placing the camera inside display, and 90.5% screen-to-body ratio gives an uninterrupted, edge-to-edge access of the display. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and Android 9.0 OS with the intuitive XOS 5.5 layer added. Switched on, the phone will impress you with its bright and crystal clear 6.6-inch HD+ screen. There’s 720 x 1600 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 NITS brightness for a great video viewing experience. The phone also has 3D Unibody Glass design and a Crystal Feather pattern design which gives it a rich feel.

On the camera front, the S5 has an AI-enabled 16MP QUAD rear camera with a 5MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor. The Wide lens is ideally suited to capture beautiful landscape pictures as it offers a much higher FOV (field of view) of 114 degrees compared to the average 78-80 degrees available. It also has the capability of shooting videos in wide angle mode.

The QUAD LED flash and a big f/1.8 aperture helps in taking crystal clear photographs even in low light conditions. The super macro lens helps in taking pictures from a very close range of even upto 2.5cm. The device’s super macro lens performs pretty well and even allows capturing super macro videos with good clarity and focus. To enhance the convenience and camera engagement of users further, the S5 comes with embedded Google Lens to allow users to search what they see and explore what’s around them in a new way altogether. Its Auto Scene detection detects eight scenes and apply best settings according to the environment. The front camera is another attraction, with 32MP of AI enabled in-display selfie camera with Big Pixel technology (4-in-1 pixels) and f/2.0 large aperture for the perfect selfies. It also features AI 3D face beauty mode which further enhances your selfies with custom beauty mode.

Performance is smooth and battery life-long, and the camera is a big draw here. Its processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, should be more than sufficient to launch apps, play games, and browse the Web without any hiccups. There shouldn’t be any complaints as far as call quality and data speeds are concerned too. All in all, the S5 is a good pick in the sub-Rs 10,000 category.