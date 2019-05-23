Infinix S4: Worthy buy in sub-10k segment

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:13:46 AM

An attractive device with 32MP selfie-camera and triple camera with 120-degree wide angle lens.

It runs on Android Pie 9.0, boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer.

One look at Infinix S4 and you’ll get a clear idea that this is an all-and-out performance-oriented phone. Seriously shaking up the sub-10k segment, Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, has introduced a 32MP selfie-camera and triple camera (13MP + 2MP + 8MP) with 120-degree wide angle lens in its brand-new device S4, that carries a price tag of `8,999.

The phone is available in three colour variants—Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray. It is available in 3+32 GB variants with a 3-in-1 card slot that can support dedicated micro SD card slot upto 256 GB. It runs on Android Pie 9.0, boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer.

The Infinix S4 comes with a large 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen with 89% screen-to-body ratio. It has a sleek structure and weighs light at 155g. The device has a Dual 2.5D glass body on both sides and its curved edges merge with the display screen.

A 4000mAh battery with AI-enabled smart power management and 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor guarantees a smooth performance even with continuous usage over a long period. S4’s unique AI enabled operations enables intelligent load deduction and dynamic re-allocation of system resources. This helps to facilitate seamless execution of heavy activities, for instance, playing PUBG. The Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock feature that detects 1024 facial points ensures complete security.

The front camera is said to feature the largest selfie camera sensor-size in its segment apart from being equipped with AI-enabled auto scene detection and beautification. The S4’s AI selfie camera gives out pretty good images; it is said to have the biggest sensor size of 1/2.8inch in the segment and it uses 4-in-1 Ultra pixel technology to bring 1.6µm big pixel. On the rear, S4 comes with 13MP primary lens with f1.8 big aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens. The ultra-wide angle lens allows for much wider image capture as compared to other phones.

Estimated street price: `8,999

