Infinix Note 7 review: High-end features at mid-range price

The mid-range mobile segment is buzzing with action these days for the simple reason that many features and capabilities common among flagship models are steadily diffusing through to these easy-on-pocket devices. Infinix has been able to carve a niche for itself in this space with its offerings that come with a good design, big display, decent specs and smooth performance. Some of the brand’s devices in its Smart and Hot series have been reviewed by us in the recent past and have impressed us with their build quality and smooth running. The best part: they come with reasonable price tags and hence are quite popular in the mid-range segment. Infinix Note 7 is their recent offering; let us take a look at what’s new in the phone and how it performs.

Priced at Rs 11,499, Note 7 is available in three colours—Aether Black, Forest Green and Bolivia Blue. It comes with a 48MP AI Quad rear camera with f/1.79 large aperture. Its 2MP macro lens will allow photo enthusiasts to capture the smallest of the objects with good detail. The 16MP AI in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and multiple camera modes like portrait and wide selfie can enable capturing detailed and best possible selfies.

The camera hardware in Note 7 is well-supported by its intuitive AI-based software capabilities that enable good-quality, real-time video shooting and editing. Features such as Slow motion video and its video enhancement algorithm are all aimed at capturing smooth and professional videos. Note 7 has Super Night mode which uses a 1.6µm 4-in- pixel binning and large 1/2-inch light sensor to increase the amount of light captured and reduce the noise generated, thereby helping in better low-light photography.

Appearance-wise, Note 7 comes with an attractive gem-cut texture design with 3D curved glass finish, giving it a premium appeal. The round camera module on the back comes with Corning Gorilla glass to avoid any scratches. Moving further, we are looking at a 6.95-inch pin-hole display that is near bezel-less with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 480 Nits brightness along with HD+ resolution on a 2.5D curved glass display. The brighter, colourful and immersive viewing experience is also backed by powerful audio facilitated by DTS-HD Surround Sound for an audio treat.

This Infinix mobile’s style is aptly matched by its performance. It features an ultra-powerful Helio G70 Octa-core processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage. The chipset supports advanced phone features and also offers Dual VoLTE/VoWi-Fi— allowing users to enjoy a seamless, glitch-free, and connected usage experience in whatever they do, from streaming videos online to playing multiplayer games. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature that unlocks the phone in 0.3 seconds.

Note 7 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that, the company claims, can sustain a video playback of 20 hours, up to 24 hours of music playback, 16 hours of web surfing, 35 hours of 4G talk-time, and 50 days of standby time. The phone comes with an 18W Super Charger that can get it 100% juice in just two hours.

All things considered, we were pretty impressed by the Note 7. It certainly delivers in everything the company has promised. The phone has a sleek body, big display, high-end processing power. reasonably good camera performance and battery life with fast charging. Certainly a hot pick in the mid-range segment.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,499