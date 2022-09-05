Infinix Note 12 Pro & Lava Blaze: Handy and practical for everyday use

Go beyond the big cities into the small towns and rural areas, and you’ll see a distinct difference in what the consumer looks for in mobile phones. Here, people want practical and functional devices that are sturdy and affordable with decent battery life, specs and cameras. We pick two such handsets that offer a fine balance of price and performance.

Infinix Note 12 Pro

The Note 12 Pro is a good performing mid-range phone (a gaming-specific device to be precise), that comes with a powerful chipset, bright display, decent cameras and plenty of storage space. Aggressively priced at Rs 14,999, it is available in three colours: Volcanic Grey, Tuscany Blue (our trial unit) and Alpine White.

A major highlight is the phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ true colour AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of brightness, 108% NTSC ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut that delivers a rich colour reproduction on the screen. In order to enhance the gaming experience, the device ensures a smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the display with its 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The bright viewing experience is augmented by a powerful audio experience enabled by the dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound and the linear motor tactile system with 4D vibration that converts passive touch surfaces to active ones . Gaming enthusiasts can rejoice in the new graphic enhancement mode for immersive gameplay.

Note 12 Pro is powered by the Helio G99 processor chipset built on the highly efficient 6nm fabrication technology. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 2TB. There’s a massive 5000mAh battery, it also supports 33W fast charging with a Type C cable.

This Infinix phone features a triple camera set-up. It comes equipped with a 108MP ultra-clear camera integrated with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash, allowing the device to capture and produce a well-defined image with rich detail, vivid colour, and accurate focus. There’s also a 16 MP AI selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

What the Note 12 Pro really demonstrates is the company’s ability to prioritise the features that users are looking for right now and putting them together in an attractive package with a compelling price point. Good job done.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Helio G99 processor

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage (expandable up to 2TB)

Cameras: 108MP triple camera with quad LED flash, 16MP selfie camera

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999

Lava Blaze

Priced at Rs 8,699 Lava Blaze is fully loaded with features like a glass back design – first of its kind in the segment, Android 12, 3+3(Virtual) GBRAM + 64GB ROM for storing pictures, videos, and large files, 13MP triple rear camera with 8MP front camera for a good photography experience and selfies, bottom firing speaker, Type C Charging, FPS and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others. The 6.5-inch 20:9 Notch HD display is quite decent and is matched by a slick, elegant design. Even the 13MP triple camera is quite impressive.

Blaze comes with MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset for a breezy performance, its 5000 mAh battery is powerful enough for long-lasting usage along with a 10W type-C fast charger that juices it up pretty fast. The phone offers two years of security updates for its users. The device also provides 100 days of Free Screen Replacement as protection against any screen damage. Overall, a good package for the price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

Processor: Mediatek Helio A22 Processor

Memory & storage: 3+3 (virtual) GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Cameras: 13MP Triple AI

Camera + 8MP front camera | 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

Estimated street price: Rs 8,699