Infinix Note 11S: High-speed & smooth gaming performance with long battery life

This is an elegant handset with good gaming performance, high speed, smooth display and long battery life. It’s priced sensibly too

There are many types of mobile phone users: those who use the devices for work, those who are heavy on their social media activities, those who take photos of everything, those who prefer to watch television series and movies on them, and so on. However, the most demanding of all are those who are constantly playing all kinds of mobile games on their devices. Trust me, gamers’ phones are not ordinary equipment. These come with great storage and processing capacity. Of course, these carry a hefty price tag too, such as the Asus ROG 5, iPhone 13 Pro Max, OnePlus 9, among others. In recent months, there have been noteworthy introductions in the mid-range segment too, such as vivo T1, Redmi Note 11, realme Narzo 50A, moto G51 5G.

Infinix, which has made a mark for itself in the mid-range segment with some decent performing phones, has come out with Note 11 and Note 11s that promise powerful gaming performance, faster speed, ultra-smooth display and fast charging. Our trial unit was the Note 11s that comes in two configurations – 6/64GB and 8/128GB with a modest price tag of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

Design & display: Note 11s features a frost design that is smudge-proof and fingerprint-proof, thus giving it an elegant look. There are two memory variants here: 6GB RAM/64GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage options, and three colour options: Symphony Cyan, Haze Green and Mithril Grey. The phone has a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display that gives an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth interaction between the gamers’ fingers and the screen. We are looking at a 91% screen body ratio so you can experience clear visuals on an expanded screen.

The phone’s 120 Hz refresh rate ensures you can have a smooth scrolling experience. Also, with the 180 Hz touch sampling rate, there’s fast screen responsiveness, enhanced gaming, and more. It also releases low blow light emissions to reduce strain on the eyes. The phone is backed by powerful audio experience enabled by the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Performance: Note 11s is powered by an Helio G96 Octa-core processor with 12 nm FinFET, 2.05GHz CPU frequency that allows you to experience powerful gaming every time. Also, you can enjoy long hours of powerful gaming without any significant lag, thanks to the Dar-link 2.0 Game Boost Technology. As a result, even while you are gaming for extended hours, your phone will not get heated up. The processor is further supported by UFS2.2. storage and LPDDR4X RAM. The phone operates on the latest Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin enabling a smooth and faster software user experience with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers.

Note 11s comes with haptic feedback Linear motor which provides life-like gaming experience. The optimised technology enhances the gaming interaction and display experience by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating.

Camera: Note 11s comes with a 50 MP AI triple rear camera with dedicated 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth lens and quad-LED flash. On the front, it features a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash. This phone also comes with a Super Slow motion feature, Time Lapse videos, Bokeh mode so that you can capture photos according to your preference. Furthermore, it features Super Night mode, Short Video, Document mode, and more, so that you can click high-quality pictures under any light.

Bottom line: Gaming on a mobile phone is more popular than ever. If you’re looking for a decent-priced phone on which you can play every kind of game, Note 11s can be a good option primarily because of its big display, good sound quality, long battery life and 120 Hz refresh rate.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 octa-core processor

Operating system: Android 11, XOS 7.6

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Camera: 50MP + 2MP Depth Lens + 2MP Macro Lens (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W Fast Charger

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999 (6/64GB), Rs 14,999 (8/128GB)

