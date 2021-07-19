Infinix Note 10 Pro: Great display, plenty of power, competent cameras & long battery life in this mid-ranger

It operates on Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin enabling a smooth and faster software user interface with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers, and moved down interaction area for smoother reachability.

The mobile phone has become a must-have for the new-age, digitally-connected consumer, especially for the younger generation who depend on a lot on it for their communication and entertainment needs. Infinix, a fast-growing brand from Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, has effectively tapped this internet-dependent, social media savvy generation, with considerable success. Its product offerings are a good blend of style and performance. The company’s Hot series and Note series are quite popular; recently, we had reviewed their Note 10 and Hot 10s that have a sturdy build, nifty performance and good battery life.

If you’re in the market for a good mid-ranger, then check out the Infinix Note 10 Pro. Reasonably priced at Rs 16,999, the all-new Note 10 Pro comes in a 8+256 configuration. The phone has an elegant appearance with its 6.95-inch FHD+ Super Fluid display with a punch-hole centre and narrow bezels giving a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

To complement the big screen, Note 10 Pro comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, which ensures a smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen. It has a 180Hz touch sampling rate that allows faster screen response for better gaming experience. The display is backed by Low Blue Light Technology that has been certified by TUV Rheinland. The phone also features the face unlock feature and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the phone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Inside, Note 10 Pro features an advanced MediaTek Helio G95 processor; the powerful processor has a CPU clock speed of upto 2.05 GHz. To ensure a smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management, the phone is backed by ARM Mali—G76 GPU, which is super clocked at up to 900MHz. It operates on Android 11 with the latest XOS 7.6 skin enabling a smooth and faster software user interface with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers, and moved down interaction area for smoother reachability.

Note 10 Pro comes with a quad camera set up with 64 MP as the primary camera lens that has f/1.79 large aperture. There is an 8MP Ultra-wide angle and a 2MP super macro lens with f/2.25 large aperture along with a 2MP Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and an additional Black and White lens for capturing brighter and sharper image in low-light conditions. For a pro-photography experience, the advanced cameras come with multiple camera modes like Time-lapse video recording mode, Video stabilisation mode and Slow Motion video recording mode that allows users to capture videos with 240fps. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode with blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. On the front, the phone features a 16 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and two LED flash.

Note 10 Pro features a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery, sufficient for almost two days of moderate usage. I was quite impressed with the phone’s gaming capabilities. It is backed by the Dar-Link Game Boost technology that enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc., by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long game play hours.

In summary, Note 10 Pro is a great looking phone; it’s screen really delivers when it comes to surfing the internet or watching a movie, or even playing a graphics-intensive mobile game. The phone has plenty of power, there’s good battery life too, hence it finds a strong mention.

Estimated street price: Rs 16,999