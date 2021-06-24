Infinix Note 10 & Hot 10s: Your style quotient just gets better with these mid-range handsets

Recently, we got our hands on two of its latest devices—Note 10 and Hot 10s. Let us check out some of their features and overall performance.

Diminishing incomes, rising unemployment rates and job uncertainty on account of the pandemic have greatly influenced consumers’ buying patterns when it comes to mobile phones. Consumers want a better value proposition from their phones; no wonder, the mid-range segment is where the real action lies. Infinix, a fast-growing brand from Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, has steadily carved a niche for itself in the mid-range segment with its well-rounded, well-priced devices. Recently, we got our hands on two of its latest devices—Note 10 and Hot 10s. Let us check out some of their features and overall performance.

Infinix Note 10 (6+128GB, Rs 11,999)

Infinix’s Hot 10 series is quite popular among the consumers; it’s time now to look at the Note 10 series devices that the company is aggressively promoting these days. Basically, we are looking at two fresh handsets—Note 10 Pro (to be reviewed later) and Note 10—both are powerful gaming phones. Our Note 10 trial unit was the 6+128GB variant, priced at Rs 11,999, the other one is 4+64 GB unit that retails for Rs 10,999. The phone comes packed with an array of top-notch features, good gaming technology, powerful processor, latest OS and a long-lasting battery (5000mAh) that gives an engaging smartphone experience to the consumer. It is available in three colours: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green.

Note 10 features a 6.95-inch FHD+ Super Fluid display with a punch-hole centre and narrow bezels giving a 91% screen-to-body ratio. We are looking at a 180 Hz touch sampling rate along with DTS cinematic dual speakers for an immersive video viewing experience. It comes with a powerful Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and XOS 7.6 operating system based on Android 11, enabling users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshed icons, new design, refreshing wallpapers, and moved down interaction area for smoother reachability.

The Dar-Link technology in Note 10 enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc., by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the touch panel’s performance, etc.

Note 10 has a 48MP AI Triple rear camera with f/1.79 large aperture. It features a 16 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. These advanced cameras come with multiple camera modes like Time-lapse video recording mode, Video stabilisation mode and Slow Motion video recording mode that allows users to capture videos with 240fps. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions.

Infinix Hot 10s (4+64GB, Rs 9,999)

In terms of design and build quality, the all-new Hot 10s looks great at first look. It is available at a competitive price of Rs 9,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB variant), and Rs 10,999 (6GB RAM + 64GB memory variant). The phone stands out for its 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic display with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen. Its 180Hz touch sampling rate allows faster screen response, especially for the pro gamers to perform better in gaming.

Designed to give a modern-day look, the Hot 10s has an exciting Diamond Cut Flow pattern design glass finish on the back, NEG glass protection on the front and comes in four attractive colours— Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black.

Hot 10s comes with the Helio G85 Octa Core 64-bit processor backed by the Mediatek HyperEngine technology for enhanced power efficiency and network connectivity. It is supported by the Dar-Link Game Boost technology (explained above). The phone is fitted with a super-sharp 48MP AI Triple rear camera that has a f/1.79 large aperture, quad LED flash and a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots. On the front, it features an 8MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and two LED flash installed on both of its sides.

For long hours of uninterrupted gaming and entertainment experience, Hot 10s is powered by a heavy-duty 6000mAh battery that gives a standby time of more than 55 days and a power marathon feature, which further increases battery life by 25%.