Infinix INBook X1 Slim: A budget laptop with a lot of power

Let’s face it, not everyone has the deep-pockets to purchase the latest Dell, HP or Lenovo laptops with exorbitant price tags; at times, people (school/college students, even professionals) want laptops that are slim and lightweight, portable, budget-friendly and most important, with as much battery life as possible to get them through a hard day at school, college or work. Infinix wants to cater to this target audience with its latest INBook X 1 Slim—a slim and light laptop at modest prices.

INBook X 1 sports an ultra-durable aluminium alloy-based metal body, which weighs only 1.25kg. It features a 14-inch FHD+ screen with 4.7 mm thin bezels and dual-star light camera for clearer video calls in low-light areas. It is a 10th Gen Intel core device and we are looking at three processor variants: i3 (8GB + 256GB/ 8GB+512GB), i5 (8GB + 512GB/ 16GB+512GB), and the top-speed i7 (16GB+512 GB), with prices starting from Rs 30,000 onwards. There are four colour options available here: Red, Green, Blue and Grey. The laptop is backed by a 50Wh high-capacity all-day battery life with a multi-utility 65 Watt Type C charger.

Our trial unit was the i5-1035G1, 8GB+512GB Blue colour variant; let us check out its finer details. My first impression: It is a neatly designed laptop that is pleasing to the eye. In the hand, it is really slim and lightweight. Even with an aluminium alloy-based metal body, it weighs only 1.24kg and is 14.8mm slim. The device is quite portable and sturdy, allowing users to hop from one place to another with ease.

The laptop sports a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS of peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction. Users can enjoy basic games and video streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime. With the INBook X1 Slim’s HD webcam and two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology, you can watch videos and play games and enjoy good audio quality. The laptop even comes with a dual-star light camera feature that enhances visibility when making video calls or attending zoom meetings in low-light situations.

The INBook X1 Slim is equipped with an efficient battery backup as well as a multi-purpose charger, which makes it ideal for everyday use. The laptop has almost 11 hours of web browsing, nine hours of regular work, and nine hours of video playback, all uninterrupted. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability. A high-power Type C multi-utility charger that allows users to share data, charge their smartphones and charge their laptops simultaneously supports the battery. The 65W easy-to-carry Type-C charger can charge the laptop 100% in 90 minutes.

Additionally, the laptop has 512GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, a dual-star camera, and a backlit keyboard. It runs Windows 11, which boots up in about 30 seconds. I checked out the finer nuances of this Infinix creation and can safely say that the INBook X1 Slim is a good machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. It comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. It is capable of undertaking heavy office-related or academic tasks, and even for playing a game, YouTube video surfing or watching a movie with comparative ease. Battery life is great and there are sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere.

Key takeaway: The INBook X1 Slim is a sleek, compact and powerful laptop when it comes to work, study or play. A modest price tag will certainly attract customers to check out this machine.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 14-inch full HD+ IPS display, 300 NITS peak brightness

Processor: Intel Core i5 processor (10th Gen)

Operating system: Windows 11 Home, 64-bit

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB storage

Ports & connectivity: 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C port, HDMI 1.4 port, SD card reader

Battery: 50Wh battery, 65W Type-C charger can charge 100% in 90 minutes

Estimated street price: Rs 39,990