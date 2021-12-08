  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infinix InBook X1 series laptops with 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 11 launched in India; price starts at Rs 35,999

December 08, 2021 3:22 PM

Price starts at Rs 35,999 going all the way up to Rs 55,999.

Transsion Holdings-backed Infinix launched the InBook X1 series laptops in India on Wednesday, December 8th. There are three models to boot with sleek, colourful all-metal bodies, 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, fast SSD storage, and Windows 11 software. Price starts at Rs 35,999 going all the way up to Rs 55,999.

Infinix InBook X1 series price in India, availability

The entry-level InBook X1 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i3—1005G1—processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage will cost Rs 35,999. The InBook X1 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i5— 1035G1—processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage will sell for Rs 45,999. The top-of-the-line InBook X1 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i7— 1065G7—processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 55,999.

The InBook X1 series laptops will be available from December 15 from Flipkart.

Infinix InBook X1 series specs, features

The InBook X1 series laptops come with an “aircraft-grade 16.3 mm metal body” with an aluminium finish and a choice of three colours—gray, red, and green. All the models come with a 14-inch 1080p IPS display with 300nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB, and a 720p webcam with a physical kill switch that can also mute the microphone onboard. There is a backlit keyboard in these laptops. The top-end model also adds a dedicated fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the InBook X1 series laptops come with up to a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7— 1065G7—processor, up to Intel Iris Plus graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. They pack quad speakers with DTS audio support. Rounding off the package is a 55Wh battery with 65F PD fast charging.

Connectivity options include 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB Type-C, 1 HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Laptops
