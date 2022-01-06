Infinix INBook X1: It’s smooth, light and super-fast

Infinix INBook X1 is a thin and light laptop with top-notch specs, fluid performance and long battery life

INFINIX has applied a deft strategy to penetrate India’s hotly contested mobile phone market—its handsets are mid-range devices that pack in a big screen, big battery and a whole lot of advanced technology for people who can’t afford pricier handsets. Its devices come at a compelling price point, have good all-around performance and competent cameras—everything that the new-age consumer desires. As Anish Kapoor, CEO –Infinix India, remarks: “Our constant endeavour is to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers’ needs.”

Cut to present. The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. With the Omicron variant spreading like wild fire, this trend is expected to strengthen, as online learning, gaming, and hybrid working models are poised to be the norm in the near future. The key point here is people need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly ‘mobile’ lifestyle.

Towards this, Infinix has forayed into the laptop segment with Flipkart; it has introduced the slim and trendy INBook X1 series at attractive prices. Basically, we are looking at three processor variants— i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB+ 512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB), available at an introductory price of Rs 35,999 (i3), Rs 45,999 (i5) and Rs 55,999 (i7) respectively. Our trial unit was the i5 variant in Aurora Green colour, the other options are Noble Red and Starfall Grey. The laptop is powered by the latest Windows 11 and Intel core processor, it promises, what the Infinix CEO calls, “A little weight, a lot of power” with its light body weighing only 1.48kg. “With our new Infinix INBook, our effort is to provide our customers with a product that not only caters to their multi-functionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality—catering to both their personal and professional needs,” says Kapoor.

We take a look at some of its features and performance.

My initial thoughts on the new Infinix creation: The INBook X1 is a perfect balance of power and portability, an ideal machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. It comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. The laptop is built for today’s mobile-first users who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment. With just 1.48kg of weight and 16.3mm thickness, this lightweight laptop is heavy on performance and mobility, equipped with a 55Wh battery for longevity. It has a first-in-segment aircraft-grade Aluminum finish full metal body.

Allowing the users to share their work conveniently, the INBook X1 has a 180-degree viewing angle. It comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display with 1920×1080 pixels for high-resolution display clarity, an aspect ratio of 16:9, brightness of 300 nits, and 100% RGB colour reproduction. It is powered with the latest Intel core processor—Quad Core i5-1035G1 10nm and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. The laptop comes in dual-channel memory with 8GB DDR4X RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which keeps the temperature low even after prolonged usage. There are multiple connectivity ports, including one USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 Ports, a USB Type-C port for smartphone charging and data transfer and one USB Type-C port for laptop charging and data transfer HDMI port, a micro-SD card reader, a DC charging port and a 2-in-1 headphone and mic combo jack. The machine also comes installed with Wi-Fi 5, making downloading speed quite fast and seamless.

The INBook X1 is backed by a 55Wh high-capacity battery that gives almost 13-hours of video playback. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability, enabling the users to ‘charge and forget’ without cutting the flow of the work or entertainment throughout the day. The battery is supported by a 65W fast Type-C charger that can charge the laptop up to 70% in 55 minutes, which means there is no need to carry the charger for that last-minute meeting at the coffee shop.

During the trial period, the INBook X1 performed diligently with no hiccups whatsoever. It is sleek and compact and a powerful machine when it comes to work. The laptop has a beautiful large screen—whether you are engaged in office work, online learning, playing an intense online game or watching a movie, this machine won’t disappoint one bit. Specs and speed are top-notch here, making this Infinix creation a smart pick in the market.

Estimated street price: Rs 45,999