Infinix Hot 9 & Smart 4 Plus: Sturdy smartphones for these new normal times

Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings that has carved a niche for itself in this precise segment; while you won’t get a top of the range handset the devices are certainly worth considering.

People aspire for mobile phones that promise fast processing speed, elongated battery life and crystalline screens. A significant number want practical, functional phones that are sturdy, equipped with a decent hardware and software mix, and perform the basic functions such as calling (audio or video), browsing the Web, etc., with ease. In other words, phones that do not let down the customer. Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings that has carved a niche for itself in this precise segment; while you won’t get a top of the range handset the devices are certainly worth considering. You’ll be getting a sturdy and good phone with a good camera, a good battery, and a good screen—everything at easy-to-afford prices. We take a look at some of Infinix’s new releases that tick all the right boxes.

Infinix Hot 9 (Rs 9,499)

Infinix Hot 9 comes across as a great looking phone and has decent build quality. To ensure a good mobile viewing experience, the Hot 9 has a 6.6-inch punch-hole display along with HD+ resolution on a 2.5D curved glass unibody display. With 480 nits brightness, rich colour reproduction, and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, this device offers a visual treat to the consumer.

Probing the innards, this phone comes with the 12nm Helio P22 octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM that ensures an efficient performance. When it comes to memory, you can store all your important data easily, as the phone has an internal memory capacity of 64 GB and a dedicated SD card slot (upto 256 GB). It supports dual 4G SIM. The security features in the phone include a fingerprint sensor and the Face Unlock feature. The 5000 mAh battery and the AI Smart power-saving feature will ensure that your phone is always at your disposal by analysing your app usage and restricting power consumption.

On the camera front, the Hot 9 offers a quad rear camera system (13MP primary lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + dedicated low light sensor with triple LED flash). What’s more, it comes with features such as the Auto Scene detection that can detect upto nine different outdoor settings. The 3D body shaping feature will help you click your own pictures well. There’s an 8MP AI in-display selfie camera along with a dedicated flash to help you click clear and gorgeous selfies.

It also comes with a Portrait mode and a Wide Selfie mode. The 3D Face Beauty feature can improve your selfies by slimming your face, enlarging your eyes, and more.

This smartphone, with the DTS-HD Surround Sound, will leave you impressed with a cinematic sound experience. It has different modes for video, music, and gaming so that you get the desired sound output. In my overall experience, the Hot 9 left a decent impression. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Rs 7,999)

The newly-launched device comes with a large 6.82-inch HD+ Drop notch display, gem cut texture design, 13MP dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera with LED flash and much more. It is available in three colours—Ocean Wave (our review unit), Violet and Midnight Black.

Interestingly, it is said to be the first device in the sub-Rs 8000 segment to come with a 6000mAh battery capacity along with AI Smart power saving which gives a two-day power back-up to the device.

The Smart 4 Plus is equipped with a 13MP AI dual Rear camera that has a triple LED flash along with an f/1.8 large aperture, allowing the photo enthusiasts to capture the smallest of the objects with good clarity. The smartphone also features an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI-driven beauty mode and multiple camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie for that ‘perfect’ picture.

For engaging entertainment on the move, the smartphone comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ Drop Notch display and 90.3% screen to body ratio long with a brightness of 480 nits, which makes it a great device for watching TV shows, movies, music videos, or any other kind of entertainment, without missing any details. The viewing experience is also backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by DTS Surround Sound in four modes for maximum engagement.

The Smart 4 Plus is powered by Helio A25 Octa Core processor with 3GB RAM/32 GB storage; it runs on Android XOS 6.2 Dolphin. It also comes with a dedicated 3-in-1 SD card slot for expanding the memory upto 256GB.

Overall, the Smart 4 Plus offers a good set of features and snappy performance.