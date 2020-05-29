Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro are budget phones with quad cameras and Android 10 software; price starts at Rs 8,499

The Infinix Hot 9 has been launched at Rs 8,499 while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will cost Rs 9,499.
Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro budget phones were launched by Transsion Holdings subsidiary Infinix in India on Friday. Both the phones bring some “noteworthy” specs like a punch hole cutout design, quad rear cameras, and Google’s latest Android 10 software — which is a rarity in phones under Rs 10,000. The Infinix Hot 9 has been launched at Rs 8,499 while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will cost Rs 9,499.
Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro have a lot in common when it comes to both design and specs. Both the phones have the same all-plastic body with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the phones come in two colour options, Ocean Blue and Violet.
On the front, both the phones have a 6.6-inch HD+ or 720p+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole cutout. Under the hood, both the phones pack MediaTek’s 8-core Helio P22 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable. Software inside both the phones is Android 10-based XOS 6.0. Both the phones further come with a 5,000mAh battery with micro-USB charging (no fast charging here).
Both the phones come with quad rear cameras with the Pro model getting a 48MP main camera, while the vanilla Hot 9 has a 13MP main camera. The Pro Hot 9 also gets a quad-LED flash while the vanilla Hot 9 has a triple-LED flash. Rest of the setup is the same, which is a combination of a 2MP depth, 2MP macro, and another low light sensor. On the front, both the phones come with an 8MP camera.
Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be available in India from June 5 while the Infinix 9 will be available from June 8 via Flipkart. While the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will sell for Rs 9,499 (4GB/64GB), the Infinix Hot 9 will sell for Rs 8,499 (4GB/64GB).
