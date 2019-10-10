Infinix Hot 8: A superb pick the super-hot category

Infinix HOT 8 is a feature-rich and aggressively priced device that is available for sale at a special price of Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

Online or in physical mobile stores, customer queries (and purchases) have been maximum in the middle-range smartphone segment during this festive season. High-end, flagship devices may generate a lot of consumer interest, however it is the phones in the Rs 7,000-Rs 14,000 band that see maximum traction, industry sources inform. They offer good value for money and come with a decent set of features. Take for instance, the Infinix HOT 8: with a 5000mAh battery, 4+64GB RAM+ROM combo and triple rear camera available at just Rs 6,999, can the price and value conscious Indian user ask for more?

For starters, Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings, a leading smartphone manufacturers and a fast-growing player in emerging markets globally. The brand has presence in 30+ countries across emerging markets of Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South and South East Asia. In India too, it has seen rapid uptake for its devices as well as brand visibility.

Infinix HOT 8 is a feature-rich and aggressively priced device that is available for sale at a special price of Rs 6,999 on Flipkart. This is the latest phone from Infinix’s extremely successful HOT series, it features a big 4+64GB RAM+ROM combo, massive 5000 mAh battery, big 6.52-inch HD+ screen and triple rear camera framework. Originally priced at Rs 7,999, HOT 8 is available at a special discounted price only till October 31, in two colours—Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

Company officials inform that HOT 8 has placed itself strongly as the ‘phone-to-beat’ in its price category, showcasing an array of specs otherwise hard-to-find in its price category. Apart from the power packed triumvirate of a big screen, massive battery and RAM+ROM combo, HOT 8 has an AI-enable triple rear camera, the latest Android Pie 9 operating system and 90.3% screen-to-body ratio.

The new Infinix device is said to support 17.6 hours 4G talk-time, 22.5 hours music playback, 14 hours video playback, 18.6 hours Web surfing, 11.4 hours gaming, 25.4 days’ standby time and a plethora of small but useful features such as Fingerprint, Face unlock and an XOS 5.0 external layer on the Android OS that makes the user interface extremely intuitive and efficient. Along with the HOT 8, buyers will also get an Adaptor and Micro USB Cable, among others.

In terms of its running, HOT 8 makes a great first impression. The phone delivers a smooth and seamless experience, whether you are showing off your latest videos, playing your favourite game, or listening to music through the crisp speakers. In fact, the combination of decent quality audio with a vibrant HD screen makes the device apt for streaming the next big viral video. Performance is smooth and battery life-long, and the camera too is a decent performer.

All in all, a dependable offering from Infinix and a good pick in the sub-10k category.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999