Infinix Hot 12 Play & Hot 11 2022: Feature-packed smartphones that provide great value for money

You don’t have to break the bank to get the hottest mobile phone in town. Yes, the latest, high-end Apple and Samsung Galaxy phones are much sought-after, but nowadays many consumers are choosing devices that have a decent display, cameras and smooth performance at less than a third of the cost of a pricier model. Herein, brands like Infinix are having a great run in their business, courtesy their diverse product portfolio. We take a look at two of its less-expensive models with advanced features.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

Hot 12 Play is a good balance of price and performance. Priced at a modest Rs 8,699, it is available in 4GB RAM/64GB with 3GB of expandable memory variant, in four colours: Racing Black, Horizon Blue (Hero Colour), Champagne Gold and Daylight Green.

The phone stands out for its 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz of touch sampling rate, making the device quite smooth. It is also the only device in the price segment to have a middle punch-hole display. It has one of the brightest displays in the category of 480 NITS and a 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. The Panda King MN228 glass protection on top of the display makes it quite durable.

Hot 12 Play operates on the latest Android 11, it comes installed with a UniSoc T610 processor with a CPU clock speed of upto 1.82 GHz speed and a highly efficient 12nm production process. It also features a 13 MP dual rear camera with a dedicated quad-LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP in-display selfie camera with a dedicated Dual LED flash.

Hot 12 Play is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. It has 10W charge support with a Type C cable.

What the Hot 12 Play really demonstrates is the company’s ability to prioritise the features users are looking for – a big and bright display, decent cameras, big battery and smooth performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.82-inch HD+ Punch Hole display

Processor: Octa core, Unisoc T610

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Cameras: 13MP + Depth Lens (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh, 10W charge

Estimated street price: Rs 8,699

Infinix Hot 11 2022

A good budget option, Hot 11 2022 is available in 4GB RAM/64GB memory variant, in three colour alternatives: Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green. It is priced at Rs 8,999 and has a slick, elegant design. We are looking at a 6.7-inch colour-accurate punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution. Along with the big screen, the phone also has one of the brightest displays in the category with a brightness of 550 NITS and a 1500:1 contrast ratio for a good visual experience. It also comes with 114% SRGB colour gamut to ensure a natural colour reproduction on the screen.

It weighs just 195g and comes with flat side frames and a side-mounted Fingerprint sensor. The Hot 11 comes with a 13MP AI Dual rear camera with a secondary lens of 2MP and a dedicated LED flash. It also features a video camera with multiple recording modes like HDR, burst mode, Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode that allows you to capture videos in slow motion. On the front, the device features an 8MP AI In-display selfie camera with all the video recording modes.

There’s a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery that keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. The device is backed by the Power Marathon technology that optimises power and increases the battery back-up by up to 25%. Overall, the Hot 11 manages the trick of delivering good specs and smooth running without breaking out of the mid-range bracket.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.7 inch Full HD+ Punch Hole display

Processor: UniSoc T610 processor

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

Cameras: 13MP + 2MP Depth Lens, 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer battery

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999