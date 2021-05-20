Infinix Hot 10S with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 90Hz display and triple rear cameras launched in India

The Hot 10S India price starts at 9,999.

Infinix Hot 10S was launched in India on Thursday by Transsion Holdings brand Infinix. The Hot 10S has quite an interesting spec sheet which includes a fast 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 11 software and triple rear cameras at an aggressive price that starts just under Rs 10,000. More specifically, the phone starts at Rs 9,999 and goes all the way to Rs 10,999 though it will be sold at a discount of Rs 500 during the first round of sales.

Hot 10S India price and availability

The Hot 10S India price starts at 9,999 for the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on May 27 and as a launch discount, it will be sold for Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively. The Hot 10S will be available for purchase from online retail website Flipkart.

Hot 10S specs and features

Speaking of hardware, the Hot 10S has a 6.82-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch sampling rate) and water-drop style notch. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture and quad LED flash.

Under the hood, the Hot 10S has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 11-based XOS 7.6 software. Rounding off the package is a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Hot 10S has an all-plastic body that comes in four colourways: blue, green, black and purple. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

