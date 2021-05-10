Infinix Hot 10 Play: A good balance of price and performance

It also supports VoWi-Fi that enables users to make calls over wireless networks.

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings that has steadily carved a place for itself in India’s mobile phone market. From launching well-rounded, well-priced devices—big display, fast processor, great cameras, everything well within the price range of mid-range buyers—this handset major seems to be doing a lot of things right. In the recent past, we have reviewed a couple of its devices from the Smart and Hot series; it’s time now to look at its new introduction —Hot 10 Play.

Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with an attractive price tag of Rs 8,499. It is powered by a fairly large battery, good processor, superlative camera, big display, and more. The phone has a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display along with DTS Surround Sound for a good immersive video viewing experience. It has a narrow bezel and a screen to body ratio of 90.66% which means that you get a large display area. The 20.5:9 aspect ratio helps provide a better viewing experience by making it easy to operate with one hand. The 440 nits of brightness help provide a crystal-clear viewing experience, irrespective of whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Designed to give a modern-day look, the phone has a glass finish on the back, NEG glass protection on the front for added durability. Our trial unit was the Morandi Green variant. It features a 2.5D glass on the back and a 2.5D curved glass on the front along its narrow bezel for a classy appeal. The Gem-cut flow pattern on the back, along with the rectangular camera module, makes this phone quite an attractive device.

The Hot 10 Play is powered by a 12 nm Helio G35 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. This variant of the Hot 10 Play offers 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage which can be further expanded via the dedicated SD card slot. The phone has Dual 4G SIM slots and supports dual VoLTE. The processor also enables the phone to support Bluetooth v5.0 that offers extended wireless connectivity. It also supports VoWi-Fi that enables users to make calls over wireless networks.

The AI-powered rear camera of this Infinix phone features a 13 MP primary lens, with a Quad-LED flash, to help improve the clarity of images that are captured in low-light surroundings. The camera supports Full HD video recording, slo-mo recording, and is also programmed to automatically recognise up to nine different outdoor scenarios with the help of Auto Scene detection. The AI contributes towards improving captured images with the help of AI HDR and AI 3D Beauty.

You can click good selfies with the help of the AI-powered 8 MP front camera that is supported by a dedicated LED flash. The front camera supports a 3D Face Beauty mode where AI helps enhance the facial features. It also offers a portrait mode for individual photographs and a wide selfie mode for group photographs.

Hot 10 Play will easily meet the needs of power-hungry users, thanks to its 6000 mAh battery with 55 days of standby time and a power marathon feature, which further increases battery life by 25%. Overall, this Infinix creation has nice and sturdy design, slick software, decent camera performance and good all around performance, making it an attractive proposition in the mid-range segment.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 77.96 x 171.82 x 8.9mm, 207g weight

Display: 17.32 cm (6.82 inch) HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

Operating system: Andoid 10

Camera: 13MP + Depth Sensor, 8MP Front Camera

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (expandable upto 256GB)

Battery: 6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer battery

Estimated street price: Rs 8,499