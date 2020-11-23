Infinix HOT 10: A decent performer, this Infinix phone is impressive

The HOT 10 is backed by a heavy duty 5,200 mAh battery that can easily sustain two days of moderate use.

Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings that has carved a niche for itself in the mid-range segment. The company’s HOT series , notably the HOT 7, HOT 7 Pro, HOT 8, HOT 9 and HOT 9 Pro devices, some of which we have reviewed in the past, has been quite popular in the market. The HOT 10 that we have is one of the more recent offerings, a practical, functional mobile phone that is sturdy, comes equipped with a judicious hardware and software mix, and is a decent performer.

It retails for Rs 10,999, let us take a look at some of its key features and performance.

Purely from a design and technology point of view, the HOT 10 is a significant upgrade from its precursors in the HOT series; it comes packed with an array of top-notch features, latest design, powerful redefined chipset and quirky add-ons that gives an engaging and good mobile phone experience to the consumers. It is available in four appealing colour variants; Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade (our trial unit).

The HOT 10 comes in a stylish flow texture design with 2.5D curved glass finish on both front and back. It comes with a rectangular camera module, and in-cell display technology and an 8.88 mm thickness. It stands out for its 6.78-inch pin-hole display with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 480 NITS brightness along with HD+ resolution. The brighter, colourful and immersive viewing experience is also backed by powerful audio facilitated by DTS-HD Surround Sound for an audio treat.

Under the hood, the phone carries the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor with 6GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB storage. It comes equipped with an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor unit that operates up to a speed of 820MHz. Together with the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, the device maintains a fast and smooth performance through intelligent networking and resource management, allowing users to play heavy games like Call Of Duty, Free Fire or Asphalt Legends without excessive power consumption and reduced heat generation.

HOT 10 has 3 card slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD) and it operates on Android 10 with latest XOS 7 skin. This upgrade from XOS 6.0 makes the UI of the phone pretty good. It shows refreshing new icons on the device, which will create a huge difference to the overall appearance of the app. It also enables the users to seamlessly switch from mobile data to saved Wi-Fi network and back when the network is unavailable.

This Infinix device also features a multifunctional fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature that unlocks the phone in 0.3 seconds.

On the camera front, we are looking at a 16MP AI Quad rear camera with f/1.85 large aperture and quad LED flash to capture brighter and sharper images. Its 8CM macro lens allows photo enthusiasts to capture the minutest of the objects with great detail. The 8MP AI in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual selfie flash light and multiple camera modes can enable capturing detailed selfies.

The camera hardware in HOT 10 is well-supported by its intuitive AI-based scene detection mode that detects a scene and adjusts the parameter to deliver best quality photos. The device also has a Super Night mode which increases the amount of light captured and reduces the noise generated, thereby helping in better low-light photography. The device also has Google Lens embedded in its camera that allows users to translate photos, barcodes, QR codes, labels and text, with relevant results and information.

The HOT 10 is backed by a heavy duty 5,200 mAh battery that can easily sustain two days of moderate use.

During the trial period, day-to-day use on the HOT 10 felt smooth and natural—which is a great plus point for any mid-range device since they don’t usually use high-end mobile processors. We had no issues with basic running like calling, gaming, video watching or web surfing.

I reckon this phone can easily compete, feature-wise, against other higher-end devices, and hence finds a strong recommendation for those on the lookout for a good, mid-range Android device.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.78-inch (720×1640)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

Operating system: Android 10

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + Low Light (rear), 8MP front camera

Batery: 5200mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999