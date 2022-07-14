Industry and academia join hands: Nokia, IISc announce opening of Nokia Centre of Excellence

Industry and academia collaborations are instrumental in advancing research and creating a skilled workforce. Recently, Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the opening of the Nokia Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Networked Robotics at IISc Bengaluru. The CoE will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and AI. The CoE will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management segments. Besides, it will facilitate engagement and cooperation among academia, startups and industry ecosystem partners to research and develop these use cases.

Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia, said: “We want India to drive global innovation in an era of convergence when, a few years from now, extended reality (XR) and digital-physical fusion will allow us to create, collaborate and communicate in unprecedented ways.” The research projects undertaken by the CoE will include designing of advanced robotics, AI and automation solutions built upon next-generation telecom networks and their application for solving socially relevant problems. Nokia will fund the CoE for three consecutive years in the first phase of the partnership.

Another industry-academia collaboration involves Tech Mahindra and Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), Hyderabad. Recently, the entities inked an agreement to drive innovation in molecular biology and genomics. As a part of the two-year partnership, Tech Mahindra and AIC-CCMB will jointly build a next-generation healthcare ecosystem that boosts biotechnology innovation by leveraging real-world genomics data. Tech Mahindra’s digital capabilities across emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and data analytics and AIC-CCMB’s vast experience of fostering innovation and expertise in molecular biology and genomic applications are expected to help the partnership achieve its objectives.

The organisations will leverage new-age technologies in core life-sciences research to foster innovation and co-develop a resilient healthcare ecosystem.