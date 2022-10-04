INDUSFACE: Saving businesses from online threats

It is every fast bowler’s dream to take a hat-trick in a challenging cricketing environment. Despite playing Ranji Trophy cricket for Baroda, Ashish Tandon did not get a hat-trick on the cricket field, but the instinct of precise service delivery and achieving desired outcomes remained. He utilised his technical know-how and entrepreneurial spirit to launch his first venture called ‘Internet Services’ which was later acquired by Sify. He then entered the arena of web security and launched a cloud-based website security SaaS solution named Indus Guard, which was later sold to Trend Micro in a multi-million-dollar exit.

The internet and online business ecosystem started gaining momentum in India during this time. However, there was also a need for identification and fixing of application security weaknesses. “I wanted to find a solution that could not only undertake threat detection and reporting, but also shield client businesses until vulnerabilities were fixed,” says Tandon. Consequently, Indusface was incepted in 2012 and made its mark with large enterprises such as banks and insurance companies with specific and highly challenging security needs.

“The company born out of Baroda is today a globally known one,” says Tandon, adding, “we are very proud to build a platform that blocks ~10 million attacks every single day.” Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company, funded by the Tata Capital Growth Fund II in 2020. It secures critical web, mobile, and API applications of 3000+ global customers using its fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine.

“As per Gartner and various other analysts, APAC and more specifically India will continue to be the fastest growing market for cybersecurity software worldwide. Rapid digitalisation of business applications backed by stronger cyber security compliance requirements by regulators makes India our preferred and high growth market,” says Tandon.

The association with the Tata brand has helped Indusface to access some large-scale enterprises and partners. Some of its prominent clients include TCS, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ergo, Aegon Life, Aditya Birla Finance, Larsen and Toubro, Marico, Titan, Tata Power, Start TV, Flipkart Health as well as various startups and unicorns.

Today, Indusface is renowned for its robust and holistic application security platform. With the surge in remote and online working, the company has diversified into offering digital products through online channels to the global clientele. It offers solutions such as Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), Web Application Scanner and more to address some of the most critical enterprise application security needs, such as risk-based protection, DdoS & Bot mitigation, Day-Zero Protection & False Positive Elimination etc.

“DDoS attacks are a major problem for large scale e-commerce clients and essential service providers. By providing behavioural-based DDoS and Bot attack protection for applications, we ensure application availability with guaranteed uptime of 99.99% and protection against layer 3,4 & 7 DDoS attacks,” informs Tandon.

Indusface is now well on the path to hitting a $10 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year, as going forward, the company aims to double the revenue within the

next 12 months.

MILESTONES

* Indusface secures critical web, mobile, and API apps of 3000+ global customers

* Funded by the Tata Capital Growth Fund II in 2020

* Aims to touch $10 mn annual recurring revenue in 2022

* Projects to double the revenue in FY 22-23

* Expanding presence in North America on the cards