India’s TikTok rival Chingari is apparently off to a blazing start; beats Mitron app in downloads

Chingari, home-grown TikTok rival is apparently off to a blazing start in India. Chingari has recorded a surge in the number of downloads in a short span of time. The short-video sharing application has recorded 5 lakh downloads in three days, the company said in a statement claiming that the demand for the application is huge and therefore, the application is trending on Google Play Store. The increase in the number of downloads has come at a time when “BoycottChinese” goods call is growing across the country.

The company also said that Chingari downloads have also surpassed that of TikTok’s clone Mitron. Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App said, “Since the word spread that Indians now have a homegrown and more entertaining alternative to TikTok, we have been recording traffic beyond expectations on our app. To keep our customers delighted and entertained with the app experience, we are barely getting to for three hours. But it is a very enriching and satisfying experience.”

The application was developed in 2019 and is a custom-designed audio and video platform. It is to note that the download is free for all users. Nayak further said, “As Chingari is setting new benchmarks, a lot of investors are showing interest in our app. We are holding crucial discussions to get a good investor(s) on board so as to scale up our free-of-cost social platform.”

According to the company, users can download and upload videos, chat and interact with new people via Chingari app. Unlike TikTok, this Indian app has also provided another feature that allows users to have creative WhatsApp status, GIF, videos and audios. The application is currently available in many languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The company is also paying the users based on how viral the created content gets. Depending on the views, a user gets points which can be redeemed for money.