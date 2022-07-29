India’s internet users grow; rural areas lead growth

There are currently 692 million active internet users in the country and the number is estimated to hit 900 million by 2025, led by growth in rural areas, a recent report by IAMAI (The Internet and Mobile Association of India) and Kantar has stated.

According to the report, called Internet in India, based on an ICUBE 2021 study, much of the growth in internet users continues to be driven by rural India with 351 million users with 37% penetration, while urban India seems to have hit a plateau with 341 million users with 69% penetration.

In terms of states, Goa has the maximum internet penetration, while Bihar has the lowest.

Around 346 million Indians are engaged in actual online transactions such as e-commerce and digital payments, a number which is greater than the total population of US which is estimated at 331 million.

The global pandemic witnessed a record 51% surge in digital transactions in just two years from 230 million in 2019 in India.

In terms of gender break-up, there are more male internet users in India than female users, with almost similar gender ratios across both urban and rural users.

In terms of user cases, entertainment, communications and social media are the top three activities engaged in by internet users across India.

At present around 762 million Indians have not adopted internet yet, out of which 63% are rural Indians. Difficulty to understand the Internet, continues to be primary deterrent along with lack of awareness, especially in rural India, the report highlights.