India’s internet download speed continues to improve, shows Ookla’s June Speedtest Global Index

Internet Download Speed in India: Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for June has shown that the internet speeds in India, for both mobile and fixed broadband connections, is continuing to increase. The average mobile download speed in India witnessed a 16.3% month-on-month rise, going from 15.34Mbps in May to 17.84Mbps in June. Not only that, but the fixed broadband internet speed on an average witnessed a 4.53% increase as compared to May, going from 55.65Mbps to 58.17Mbps. What’s more is that these internet speeds for both mobile connection and fixed broadband connection recorded in June marked the highest for India on the Global Index.

As per the data for June on the Ookla Speedtest Global Index, India rose up to number 122, recording a rise of six places, for mobile internet speeds, while it increased three places to reach 70th position for broadband download speeds. Ookla also said that this marked the third consecutive rise by India in the global index for its mobile internet speed, adding that India has been witnessing consistent improvements in the overall internet speeds for the past two months.

As per the details of the mobile download speed in India shared by Ookla, while the country witnessed a significant monthly increase in the speed, it also saw a massive annual jump. As compared to June 2020, June 2021 saw an increase of 46.71% in the internet download speed, going from 12.16Mbps to 17.84Mbps. As far as the upload speed is concerned for mobile networks, it increased by 18.85% annually, to go from 4.35Mbps in June 2020 to 5.17Mbps in June 2021. The June 2021 figure was also a 2.38% increase the 5.05Mbps upload speed in May this year.

The country also saw a dip in the average latency rate on mobile networks, going down from 50 milliseconds in May to 48 milliseconds in June. Not only that, but the average jitter rate also declined from 48 milliseconds in May to 43 milliseconds last month.

When it comes to global ranking, UAE led the mobile internet download speed ranking with an average speed of 193.51Mbps in June, and it was followed by South Korea at 180.48Mbps.

As far as fixed broadband connections are concerned, the average download speed saw an annual increase of 52.32%, going from 38.19Mbps in June last year to 58.17Mbps last month. Meanwhile, the upload speed for fixed broadband in India increased 59.06% annually, going from 34.22Mbps in June last year to 54.43Mbps last month, which also meant an increase of 3.97% as compared to the 52.35Mbps upload speed recorded in May this year. However, the broadband latency rate did increase in India by one millisecond to reach 17 millisecond in June.