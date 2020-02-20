India’s first 5G phone! Realme X50 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage all set for launch; check details

It will run Android 10-based Realme UI.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is slated to launch its first flagship 5G smartphone in India. The company will debut its X50 Pro 5G on February 24, India Today reported. Realme was initially planning to launch its 5G phone during Mobile World Congress (MWC). However, MWC 2020 was canceled due to Coronavirus scare and the company shifted its plan to launch X50 Pro 5G via an online event in Madrid on February 24, the report said. The company is set to host an event in Delhi simultaneously on the same date.

The 5G-enabled smartphone will get a Snapdragon 865 processor. Realme X50 Pro 5G will also sport a 90Hz display along with a dual punch-hole setup, and the company’s new 65W SuperDart Charge technology. This technology was earlier rumored to debut on the company’s X2 Pro. Realme’s 5G flagship will come with a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will run Android 10-based Realme UI. It will also be equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear, which has one 64-megapixel camera. This camera can offer 20 times zoom capability.

Meanwhile, Vivo’s IQOO had announced the launch of its Snapdragon 865-powered 5G phone in India. It is slated to launch on February 25. Since Realme will launch its 5G phone a day before, it will become the first smartphone manufacturer in India to roll out a 5G-enabled smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor. However, it may take a while for smartphones to be up for sales despite the launch. The reason is that India currently does not have a 5G network infrastructure. This will make the proposition of Realme and IQOO’s 5G smartphone meaningless, the report said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is still working on floating a paper among telecom companies to start the 5G spectrum auction process. The report also added that 5G is unlikely to be commercially available until next year.