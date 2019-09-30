Indian smartphone market set for a OnePlus future!

According to the Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2019 by 91Mobiles, OnePlus was the choice of the most number of respondents when they were asked which smartphone they would like to move to in the future.

It has been acknowledged as the leading player in the premium segment of the Indian smartphone market and now a new report reveals that OnePlus could well be the leading smartphone brand in India in the coming years. According to the Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2019 by 91Mobiles, OnePlus was the choice of the most number of respondents when they were asked which smartphone they would like to move to in the future. Not just that, the brand topped the charts in user satisfaction and service support and also picked up high ratings consistently across the entire spectrum of respondents.

The survey, whose findings were revealed recently, puts the Never Settling brand in the driving seat of the Indian smartphone market. Even as the ownership shares of other brands dipped, OnePlus emerged as the brand that most respondents wanted to buy next. 18.3 per cent of the respondents polled said that they wanted their next phone to be a OnePlus, ahead of the second placed brand (Samsung 16.8 per cent) and comfortably outdistancing the brand that every one assumes is the most aspired for, Apple (8 per cent).

This aspiration for OnePlus is not really surprising if you consider the other numbers in the survey. For, another parameter where the brand comes out on top is perhaps the most important of them all – user satisfaction with their phone’s overall performance. 79.9 per cent of OnePlus users in the survey said that they were happy with their phone, a number that is far ahead of the second placed brand in this regard, Realme (65 per cent). This sentiments stems from the high performance standards that OnePlus devices have. OnePlus was second only to Apple when it came to users’ satisfaction with their phone’s camera with 69.6 per cent respondents saying they were happy with their OnePlus device’s camera (Apple was marginally ahead at 71.6 per cent). OnePlus was also second in another vital parameter for most users – battery reliability – where 69.8 per cent of OnePlus users were happy with their device’s battery. Interestingly, among the features users most desired in their phones was “Quick Charging”, an area in which OnePlus excels, with its famous Dash Charge and now Warp Charge, which can give you hours of battery life after just a few minutes of charging!

OnePlus users were also the most satisfied with the quality of their screens (83 per cent) and software, where 86 per cent of OnePlus users said they were happy with the Oxygen OS that is seen on OnePlus devices. The clincher, however, was the number of users who were satisfied with their phone’s performance – a staggering 88.1 per cent of OnePlus users were satisfied, giving the highest rank in all the brands.

The brand’s domination was not just limited to devices but also in after sales service. More than half the respondents of the survey (55.5 per cent) said they had to take their phone to a service centre. And the ones who had to go to a OnePlus centre were clearly the most content, with 79.8 per cent of them saying they were satisfied with the service quality, giving the brand the lead in this segment as well.

It was hardly surprising that OnePlus topped the report’s charts in terms of delivering value as well as brand loyalty. An amazing 87.9 per cent users rated their OnePlus devices 4 our higher on a scale of 5, giving the brand top spot in terms of delivering great value. In terms of brand loyalty as well, OnePlus was on top of the game, with 62.8 per cent of its users saying they would buy a OnePlus device again.

It is because of its extremely strong performance in such vital parameters that OnePlus seems set to be a dominant phone brand in the coming days in the Indian market. The Great Indian Smartphone Survey says that OnePlus is the brand likely to gain the most users in the future, pegging the growth at more than 12 per cent. The brand currently stands at 5.7 per cent, but is likely to grow to 18.3 per cent in the future, even as other brands struggle to keep up.

The Indian smartphone market seems set for a OnePlus future.