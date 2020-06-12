Indian rival of TikTok, Chingari gets over 1 lakh subscribers on Google Play Store

The app has been developed completely in the country.

Indian social app Chingari: Chingari, an Indian social app, has crossed 1 lakh users! Chingari was developed by two Bengaluru programmers in 2019. The app is being pitched as a desi TikTok alternative, but with a twist. It is designed to make creative videos and audio clips for WhatsApp statuses.

The app allows users to upload as well as download videos, have conversations with friends, meet and interact with new people, share content with other users and browse through their feed, according to a company statement.

Users can be creative with their status on WhatsApp, audio clips, video clips, photos and even GIF stickers on the Chingari app. The indigenous custom-designed app can support Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Bangla and Gujarati.

According to a PTI report, the app has been developed completely in the country and not a clone of any foreign app. It is said to have been made keeping the requirement of Indian users in mind.

The report also quoted the company statement as explaining the difference between Chingari and Chinese app TikTok, which has become very popular with the Indian audience. According to the statement, Chingari pays users based on how viral the content creator’s video becomes. It further stated that for each video a user uploads on the app, the content creator gets points per view, and these points can be redeemed for money. Therefore, Chingari is paying the users along with recognition, unlike TikTok which just gets users fame for the videos.