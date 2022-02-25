Indian PC market ships 14.8 million units in 2021: HP remains undisputed leader with 31.5% market share

The traditional PC market, including desktops, workstations, and notebooks, witnessed a 44.5% on-year growth in shipments in 2021.

HP retained the market leader in the overall PC category with over 1.3 million units shipped in India in Q4, International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a report. The US tech behemoth enjoys a 31.5% market share, with shipments growing 58.7% from 2020.

HP’s market share in the commercial and consumer segments grew 57.5% and 60.1% on year to 32.9% and 30%, respectively, in 2021.

The traditional PC market, including desktops, workstations, and notebooks, witnessed a 44.5% on-year growth in shipments in 2021. Vendors shipped a record 14.8 million PC models in the year, buoyed by work-from-home demand and better supplies. Notebook shipments reached 11.6 million units and was the main volume driver, while desktop computers witnessed a 30% on-year growth.

Dell landed the second position in the Indian PC market with a 23.6% share, shipping over 1 million units for the second consecutive quarter in Q4. Dell led the enterprise segment with a 38% share on the back of increasing demand from IT and Information Technology Enabled Services.

IDC India Senior Market Analyst (PC Devices) Bharath Shenoy said: “As schools and colleges continued to function remotely for a second consecutive year, the demand for a computing device became extremely important for students. Some of the students who were earlier using smartphones/tablets for their virtual classes opted for a PC for obvious benefits such as bigger screen and ease of usage.”

“The consumer segment witnessed strong growth despite facing supply disruptions across the year.”

Lenovo retained its third position, both in Q4 and the calendar year. It had an on-year growth of 22.8% across segments. Lenovo was in second place behind HP on the basis of demand from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment with a share of 24.7%. However, supply constraints hit the company’s overall shipments.

Acer and Asus occupied the fourth and fifth places with a market share of 8.2% and 5.9%, respectively. Acer was the biggest beneficiary as the desktop category recovered. It was in second place behind HP in the commercial segment with a 25.8% market share.

Asus grew 36.1% on year, making inroads into the commercial segment with a 227.2% on-year growth.

IDC analysts, however, see demand softening in 2022. IDC India Research Director (Client Devices) Navkendar Singh said: “The market witnessed unprecedented demand for PCs in the last two years in both the commercial and consumer segments, but demand is expected to soften in 2022.”

“While digitalisation and remote working are expected to be primary drivers for the SME and enterprise segments, component shortages, supply challenges, and increased prices might continue to impact the government and education segments negatively, leading to further delays in projects.”