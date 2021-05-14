Indian PC market registers highest Q1 shipments in January-March 2021

Key customer wins and better supplies in January-March 2021 helped HP regain the market leading position.

The Indian personal computer (PC) market recorded its highest first quarter shipments during the January-March quarter this calendar year. The market continued its growth streak from the last two quarters, registering a healthy 73% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. The market includes desktops, notebooks and workstations.

“India’s traditional PC market continued its growth streak with shipments growing 73.1% in Q1 2021. A total of 3.1 million PCs were shipped, recording the highest ever first-quarter shipments to India,” IDC India said in a report.

Notebooks remained the driving category, with a share of more than three-fourths of the PC category, registering a whopping 116.7% y-o-y growth in January-March 2021. The desktop category remained steady and showed initial signs of recovery, the report said.

Bharath Shenoy, IDC India market analyst (PC devices), said many companies have remained fully remote or adopted a hybrid working model due to the pandemic. As Covid-19 cases continued to rise, a few large enterprises procured PCs in bulk to manage their workforce, adopting these new working models for the long haul.

“The demand for virtual learning is still strong, alongside a stronger demand for affordable PCs. This is evident from the recovery of desktops in the consumer segment, which grew 49.5% y-o-y in Q1 2021, despite the growing trend of notebooks replacing desktops,” he said.

IDC said PCs were in high demand because enterprises, SMBs, and consumers continued their purchases. Besides, supply has been inconsistent over the past few quarters and demand continued to outstrip supply for the country.

“At the closing of the quarter (Q1 2021), vendors were able to manage better allocations from their headquarters. Additionally, the lower than usual shipments in Q1 2020 aided the annual growth as it looks more favourable due to the lower base,” it said.

Apple recorded its biggest quarter for PC shipments in India and tied for the fifth position with Asus. Its shipments grew 335.5% y-o-y and 45.3% from the previous quarter.

Going ahead, IDC India associate research manager (client devices) Jaipal Singh said, “PC vendors are staring at uncertainty for the next few months, with new lockdowns impacting consumer sales, delaying government projects, and limiting supplies into the country.”

The current situation has also impacted the field teams. While most vendors’ immediate concern is rejoining with full strength, they will also use this time to plan their inventory for the coming quarters, as the market will see a further surge in PC demand when the situation improves in the coming months, he said.