Indian origin student develops COVID-19 social distancing simulator, gets invited to Apple WWDC 2020

Dave Jha, a student of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, US has landed himself an invite to Apple’s developer’s conference (WWDC 2020) after applying for the prestigious Apple WWDC Scholarship. Dave has submitted a COVID-19 social distancing simulator for the scholarship. The Computer Science and Business student’s social distancing simulator is designed to encourage social distancing among users.

Dave took to Twitter to share the news of his selection. It is to note that COVID-19 simulator is able to toggle speed, asymptomatic conditions, social distancing, number of people, forced distancing with a game mode. People are represented by tiny dots within the simulator.

The working of the simulator and its various features like enabling asymptomatic people, forced or social distancing among others have been demonstrated in a 4-minute long demo video that Dave has uploaded. Further, there is also a game in the simulator that lets users control the dot in order to avoid contact with other people in the simulator.

He has also been working on several projects apart from minoring in Entrepreneurship. Some of his projects include PPE4NYC which aims to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. For this, more than $5,000 was raised as donation which helped providing masks to local police and hospitals.

I never imagined this would happen. Beyond excited to share that I been selected for a @Apple WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge award. This has been a dream come true since watching WWDC keynotes in middle school.#SwiftStudentChallenge #WWDC20 #WWDC2020 pic.twitter.com/qkD9qfOtNr — Dave Jha (@dave_jha) June 17, 2020

Apple holds WWDC every year. This year, it kicks off “virtually” on June 22. The company has chosen to hold this conference online due to Coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time it will be held virtually and will have free entry for everyone. The company is expected to host more than 100 engineering sessions and one-on-one developer labs that will enable developers to work on a new range of Apple devices.