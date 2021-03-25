Indian national jailed in US for hacking company server, deleting 1,200 Microsoft user accounts

Indian national jailed in US for hacking client’s server and deleting 1,2000 user accounts. (Representative Image)

An Indian national in the United States faced a jail term of two years after he deleted over 1,200 Microsoft user accounts of a company he was earlier employed at.

According to a statement by the court, Deepanshu Kher was employed with an Information technology consulting firm from 2017 to May 2018. The firm had sent Kher to the US to work with its client at Carlsbad headquarters to assist with the migration to a Microsoft Office 365 environment.

When the company relayed their dissatisfaction on working with Kher to the consultancy firm, in January 2018, Kher was asked to pull himself back from the project. A few months later Kher was fired and a month after that in June that year, Kher returned to India. Two months later Kher hacked into the client firms’ server and deleted 1,200 of its 1,500 MS O365 user accounts. Kher was arrested after he flew from India to the US on January 11, 2021, unaware of the impending warrant of arrest.

According to the Federal prosecutors, this cost the company a huge loss as it had to completely shut down for two days. The employees lost access to their emails, contact lists, documents, meeting calendars, video and audio conferences, corporate directories and several other applications necessary to perform their jobs.

Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman called this an ‘act of sabotage’ that was destructive for the company. US District Court Judge Marilyn Huff called the attack a planned and clearly intended act of revenge.

Judge Huff sentenced Kher to two years in custody and three years supervised release and restitution to the Company of USD 567,084, the cost Carlsbad had to bear to restore the accounts and fix all the troubles Kher caused.