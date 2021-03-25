  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian national jailed in US for hacking company server, deleting 1,200 Microsoft user accounts

By: |
March 25, 2021 6:32 PM

According to the Federal prosecutors, this cost the company a huge loss as it had to completely shut down for two days.

indiian national hacks client server, indian national deletes accounts in us, Deepanshu Kher, Carlsbad, jail term to man hacking client server after getting firedIndian national jailed in US for hacking client’s server and deleting 1,2000 user accounts. (Representative Image)

An Indian national in the United States faced a jail term of two years after he deleted over 1,200 Microsoft user accounts of a company he was earlier employed at.

According to a statement by the court, Deepanshu Kher was employed with an Information technology consulting firm from 2017 to May 2018. The firm had sent Kher to the US to work with its client at Carlsbad headquarters to assist with the migration to a Microsoft Office 365 environment.

Related News

When the company relayed their dissatisfaction on working with Kher to the consultancy firm, in January 2018, Kher was asked to pull himself back from the project. A few months later Kher was fired and a month after that in June that year, Kher returned to India. Two months later Kher hacked into the client firms’ server and deleted 1,200 of its 1,500 MS O365 user accounts. Kher was arrested after he flew from India to the US on January 11, 2021, unaware of the impending warrant of arrest.

According to the Federal prosecutors, this cost the company a huge loss as it had to completely shut down for two days. The employees lost access to their emails, contact lists, documents, meeting calendars, video and audio conferences, corporate directories and several other applications necessary to perform their jobs.

Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman called this an ‘act of sabotage’ that was destructive for the company. US District Court Judge Marilyn Huff called the attack a planned and clearly intended act of revenge.

Judge Huff sentenced Kher to two years in custody and three years supervised release and restitution to the Company of USD 567,084, the cost Carlsbad had to bear to restore the accounts and fix all the troubles Kher caused.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Indian national jailed in US for hacking company server deleting 1200 Microsoft user accounts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application from 1973 fetches nearly Rs 1.6 crore at auction
2Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds effective for people with hearing loss, suggests new study
3Xiaomi pledges Rs 100 crore to foster retail entrepreneurship in pursuit of bolstering offline presence in India