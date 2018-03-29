Indian mobile phone users regularly run out of space? Here is what SanDisk survey has found

Storage appears to be a real problem for smartphone users in India, with 29% running out of space at least once a week and 62% running out of space at least every three months, according to a recent research from SanDisk. (Reuters)

Storage appears to be a real problem for smartphone users in India, with 29% running out of space at least once a week and 62% running out of space at least every three months, according to a recent research from SanDisk. Almost two thirds (65%) have also regretted deleting a precious photo or video to free up storage space. And, if they do have to delete files, 36% of Indians would delete a photo of themselves before that of friends, pets or family.

The research, which looked at people’s experiences with storage on smartphones, also found that 46% of people have to delete files or data from their main handsets in order to free up space at least once a week, while 77% do this at least once a month. Khalid Wani, director–channel sales, Western Digital (India) at SanDisk, a Western Digital brand, said: “Our research highlights the pressure that people are under to choose what they want to keep on mobile handsets. With the average person in India taking 31 photos and 14 videos a week on their smartphone, and the size of digital images and video increasing rapidly, devices soon fill up.”

In addition to the challenges around storage, the research also looked at security, with 67% of respondents being fairly worried or very worried that the files and data on their smartphone are at risk of theft or loss through product malfunction, and 64% said they had lost a precious photo or video from their smartphone as a result of files not being backed up.