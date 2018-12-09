Indian gaming industry is on a boom. These numbers are proof

Both Indian and international gaming players are now eyeing the space in India. (Representational photo: IE)

The overall gaming industry in India, pegged at Rs 5,540 crore (FY19), is poised for high growth, with a likely 22.1% CAGR taking it to Rs 11,880 crore by 2023, as per KPMG India. Both Indian and international gaming players are now eyeing the space in India. Consider how Ronnie Screwvala’s U-Sports hosted a gaming convention early this year. Titled U-Cypher, the gaming event was aired on MTV, in addition to a live stream on various streaming platforms. Currently, Sweden-headquartered DreamHack is set to host its first gaming convention in India.

Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Viacom18 to host the first Indian edition of DreamHack, slated to take place in Mumbai. DreamHack, recognised as the world’s largest LAN party and computer festival by Guinness, hopes to show India what the zest or experience of a digital festival is all about. “We are constantly working for the gaming community and we look forward to provide them with something of this magnitude,” says Akshat Rathee, founder and CEO, Nodwin Gaming.

The organisers have declared a total prize money of Rs 1 crore to attract gamers from around the country. “We believe that both brands and consumers are hungry for more gaming and e-sports content and we would like to be the media network of choice for them by leveraging our presence across all our lines of business, including broadcast, digital, live and merchandise,” says Sidharth Kedia, head, corporate strategy, M&A, data sciences and deputy chief commercial officer, Viacom18. He adds that as one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the world, e-sports claims to be the “second truly global sport after football”, helping fill arenas and revenues for broadcasters.