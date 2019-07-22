Indian firms are ripe for scalable robotic process automation

As the world’s seventh biggest pure-play enterpise software firm, MicroFocus has over 40,000 global players on its client-roster.

Although many of us get a daily nudge of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) through smartphones, front-offices, bio-metric authentication, OTPs (one-time-passwords), facial recognition and enhanced computing, the enterprises that service us are not any more satisfied plugging into plain proof-of-concept RPA. The RPA clientele—banks, NBFCs and government outfits, among others—are growing hungrier for advanced RPA dashboards.

“Saddled with too many RPA tasks, what the clients crave for in 2019 is nothing less than seamless scalability. And this is precisely where we make our entry. Other competitors in RPA space may not have the level of integration that big players demand,” says Stephen McNulty, president (Asia Pacific and Japan), Micro Focus.

The $4-billion British tech giant, which was in the headlines for its 2016 spin merger with the software assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), is back in the news, riding the colossal RPA business wave. In fact, this July, it launched a product that’s the “the first scalable and resilient solution to deliver user interface (UI) and application programme interface (API)-based RPA”.

Clients now want their RPA tool to conform with policy mandates like GDPR ( General Data Protection Regulation). They demand serverless computing that allows easily scaling out to as many robots they need, as and when they require them.

As the world’s seventh biggest pure-play enterpise software firm, MicroFocus has over 40,000 global players on its client-roster. For India’s BFSI segment, it is a key technical handholder, especially for the top banking organisations, whom McNulty declined to name, pleading client confidentiality. Micro Focus runs an R&D centre in Bangalore. Given its growing India interface, the company may soon hire more people in R&D, analytics, infrastructure management like cloud services, for generating big data, data security and Internet of Things.

“Economic Survey 2019 has laid emphasis on creation of a robust data infrastructure. The central government has created mission critical projects such as Aadhaar, data usage, etc. Micro Focus is aligned to e-governance projects of India. We help businesses modernise through four core areas , namely, Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security Risk,” said Saurabh Saxena, country director, Micro Focus, India, at its exclusive software innovation conclave “Bridging Now and Next”, held at Kochi.

The company’s RPA oeuvre includes six specific features. One, Robo Power, to devote to chores. Two, an easy-to-use design studio to keep end-to-end workflow smooth. Three, cross-platform connections, meaning connected robots linked to business processes. Four, robots on demand, that signify scaleabilty running thousands of robots, using a worker-queue-based architecture. Five, centralised security, with a central dashboard viewing detailed action logs. Six, resilient robots, which are low-maintenance since they use advanced robot recognition technology and can detect more than 600 objects and automatically adapt to changes.

Firms saddled with giant legacy systems also benefit from teaming up with Micro Focus. It helps companies migrate from mainframe using COBOL on a distributed platform to modern platform, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint. “Using our platform, clients, in some cases, have been able to cut down the number of servers from hundred to a handful,” says Saxena.

What would be the impact of 5G? The Micro Focus top brass say that this will enable managing RPA from anywhere, consuming and controlling the data. With 5G, customers can be given software development kits to interact from locations that they haven’t been able to do before. “In tune with India’s plan to emerge as a $5-trillion economy, the RPA will help liberate human brain from chores and ignite enterprise productivity” according to McNulty.